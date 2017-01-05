Every single employee here has the ability to shape the company’s future, which creates a sense of ownership and responsibility. -- Scott Southron, CFO, FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com, the most recognized conferencing and collaboration brand on the planet, today announced that it was selected as a 2016 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For™ by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) for the second consecutive year.

Thousands of competing companies throughout the country vie for the Best and Brightest designation, but only companies with the highest quality human resources initiatives, such as the Long Beach-based FreeConferenceCall.com, were named a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

“Every company wants to provide competitive compensation and benefits, but FreeConferenceCall.com prides itself on being a company that goes beyond the paycheck to create a positive company culture,” said FreeConferenceCall.com founder and CEO David Erickson. “We adapt to the individual needs of our employees, and emphasize continuous development as part of our core values. We are very proud of our HR team for its ability to drive company performance and create a positive work environment in a meaningful way.”

Companies that participate in this program undergo a rigorous two-part survey, in which both employer and employees answer a comprehensive set of questions evaluating the overall workplace environment. Specifically, NABR ranks culture attributes such as communication, benefits, career development, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition and retention.

While any organization operating in the U.S is eligible to apply for this prestigious award, only 101 companies are chosen as The 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

“Every single employee here has the ability to shape the company’s future, which creates a sense of ownership and responsibility,” says FreeConferenceCall.com Chief Financial Officer Scott Southron, “Our team’s talent and dedication is the reason why FreeConferenceCall.com is such a great place to work, and it shows in everything we do – from our products to the way we interact with our customers.”

The companies selected to be recognized nationally will be featured January 12 in the online edition of Corp! Magazine. Winning companies receive additional recognition at a Best and Brightest Companies to Work For awards symposium and gala.

About FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com is the most recognized conferencing brand on the planet with users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500. Service offerings around the globe with unlimited use include: high-quality HD audio conferencing, screen sharing, video conferencing, audio and visual recordings, customized greetings, security features, desktop scheduling and mobile applications. Mid-market and enterprise customers can take advantage of FreeConferenceCall.com For Business: high-quality, reliable and secure conferencing and collaboration services complemented by 24/7 customer support, enterprise account management teams, consolidated billing, customized user analytic reports, employee rollout and training and white-label services.

FreeConferenceCall.com was founded by David Erickson in 2001 and is based in Long Beach, California.