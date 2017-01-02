Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Kirkland, WA, Byte Software is a household name in the mortgage industry. Though its origins lie in point-of-sales solutions, its BytePro platform has long helped lenders streamline their mortgage production process--from origination to sale on the secondary market. Byte currently serves over a thousand organizations across all fifty states, from small community banks and owner-operator mortgage brokers all the way up to multi-state lenders with thousands of users. With help from CBCInnovis, a leader in technology-drive mortgage lending support solutions, BytePro offers mortgage professionals some impressive features:



The ability to go paperless through integrated document imaging, complete with annotations and indexing.

Task management tools to help your employees avoid overlooking key steps in the loan production process while simultaneously tracking progress through multiple loan files.

Full customization, allowing you to tailor views to suit employees' individual work functions and to build your own fields, screens, and documents to suit your organization's specific needs.

Multiple user editing, allowing more than one employee to work simultaneously on the same loan file without pipeline collisions or bottlenecks.

Management reports, plus a host of management tools, such as the ability to apply "hard stop" validation rules at various points in the process and audit logs that track every change made by every user to a particular loan file.

ABT amplifies these benefits with its robust cloud platform, optimizing your Byte deployment with truly ubiquitous access. The software is installed and tested in our data centers instead of on individual users' computers, so your BytePro sessions run perfectly--every time. ABT offers a number of additional benefits, too:

MortgageWorkSpace, a stable, secure environment in which your employees can seamlessly run BytePro alongside other office and email applications--anywhere, anytime, from any device (Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS).

Massive processing power, ensuring that BytePro always runs at peak performance.

Two-factor authentication, which reliably secures sensitive client information against unauthorized access.

Live access tracking, enabling you to see at a glance which users and devices are currently working in your environment.

Centralized user account management, facilitating rapid onboarding and termination employees.

Fast data transfer rates, thanks to our multiple data centers in close geographical proximity to users' work locations.

Major technical support, eliminating the need for you to retain an IT professional to install, configure, and maintain your Byte software. A cloud deployment also reduces the hassle of configuring new computers for your employees.

We're eager to demonstrate how our partnership with Byte Software can help your team produce more loans and coordinate its resources more effectively. Contact us today, and our friendly experts will happily pair you with just the right solution for your organization's needs.

ABOUT ACCESS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGIES:

Access Business Technologies (ABT), headquartered in Northern California, was founded in 1999 as a leading provider of hosted, on-demand software for mortgage loan origination, servicing and pipeline management. We provide access to business technologies that empower mortgage professionals to safely perform at the top of their game. ABT proactively supports, defends, and manages game-changing technologies and processes that help mortgage professionals excel.

We are a certified SSAE 16 Type II cloud solution provider to over 500 mortgage financial institutions. We are partnered with nearly a dozen leading mortgage software vendors. These partnerships enable us to provide your workforce with the tools to safely produce more loans, anywhere and anytime.