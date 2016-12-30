The harsh reality is that these problems start at home. It’s vital that families are educated on the affordable and effective ways they can expose their children to healthy lifestyle choices. With 2017 around the corner, Mediaplanet’s cross-platform edition of “Childhood Wellness” will educate readers on how essential it is for families, parents and educators to do their part in improving the health of our younger generations.

Professional chef Rachael Ray graces the cover of the print publication. In an exclusive interview with Mediaplanet, she discusses her mission to cook, feed and fund through her nonprofit organization that empowers families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking. “Like every charity, our goal is to not have to exist anymore,” explains Ray. “If every child and their family knew how to cook for themselves; if there were not over 13 million children living in food insecure households; if every high school student had the ability to go to school to learn a trade they loved — there wouldn’t have to be a Yum-o!” Rachael has used her celebrity status to speak out about her passion. She strives to inspire families to work with their communities to move the needle and make a difference within this huge problem.

The print component of “Childhood Wellness” is distributed within Friday’s edition of USA Today, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

This edition of “Childhood Wellness” was made possible with the support of the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, Partnership for a Healthier America, Action for Healthy Kids, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, End 68 Hours of Hunger, Food & Research Action Center, Racheal Ray, Ann Cooper, Shannon Miller, Jim Plunket-Cole, Dairy Management Inc., Sugar 2.0, Livliga, Peach Dish, Froozer, Huami USA, Tyson Foods, GoGo SqueeZ, AmpleHarvest.org, Red Sun Farms and many more.

