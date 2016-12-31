Pyramid Healthcare, Blair Drug & Alcohol Partnerships, the law offices of Edgar Snyder & Associates, and WTAJ-TV 10 announce the return of their annual “Take a Cab…We’ll Pay the Tab!” campaign.

The campaign, brought back annually for more than 20 years, provides free rides to New Year's Eve revelers. This Saturday, December 31 from 10PM – 3AM, Pyramid Healthcare will provide Blair County residents with free, safe rides from sober drivers. The free rides can be taken anywhere in Blair County from bars, clubs and restaurants to private residences.

To use the service, Blair County residents are instructed to call (814) 947-6805 anytime between 10PM and 3AM on Saturday, December 31. Rides cannot be reserved in advance and passengers are responsible for providing and installing a child safety seat for each accompanying child. Voicemails left at the “Take a Cab” number cannot be returned, those who wish to utilize the service are encouraged to call back until they speak directly with a representative to schedule a ride.

The campaign is a continued effort to reduce alcohol-related traffic violations, accidents and fatalities that occur during the holiday season.

For more information on the 2016 “Take a Cab…We’ll Pay the Tab!” campaign, visit https://www.pyramidhealthcarepa.com/blog.

About Pyramid Healthcare

Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. is a premier provider of behavioral healthcare founded in 1999 and headquartered in Altoona, PA. Pyramid Healthcare operates over 80 treatment facilities and schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and North Carolina, offering a variety of treatment and recovery services for teens and adults. Its facilities are CARF accredited and staffed by licensed and qualified professionals. For more information, visit http://www.pyramidhealthcarepa.com.