Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island Support Child & Family

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island (IIARI) and Trusted Choice® members donated over 250 gifts and $300 in monetary and gift card donations to Child & Family through the Holiday Giving program.

Child & Family is the largest and most comprehensive social service providers in Newport County, and one of the largest in the State of Rhode Island. With state-of-the-art Community Centers in both Middletown and Providence, Child & Family provides important services and programs to thousands of children, teens, families and elders throughout Rhode Island each year.

Mark Male, IIARI executive vice president, was pleased by the tremendous generosity of agency members, stating: "I thank all of our agents who joined IIARI to support such a worthwhile organization. Child & Family provides vital services to individuals and families throughout Rhode Island and we are proud to assist them in their efforts this holiday season."

Donations were made by the association and fourteen of their Trusted Choice® agency members, including: Christopher & Regan Insurance Inc., North Kingstown, RI; Gencorp Insurance Group, Inc., Warwick, RI; Interstate Insurance & Finance Co., Inc., Tiverton, RI; Smith Insurance Group, Inc., Pawtucket, RI; Paquin Insurance Agency, Inc., Tiverton, RI; Mansfield Insurance Agency, Inc., Westerly, RI; E.A. Kelley Company, RI, Inc., East Providence, RI; Lezaola Thompson Insurance Inc., East Providence, RI; Loiselle Insurance Agency, Pawtucket, RI; Hunter Insurance, Inc., Lincoln, RI; Apple Valley Insurance, Greenville, RI; Blais Insurance, Lincoln, RI; Burns & Cotter Insurance, Inc., Providence, RI; and The Agency Paiva, LLC, East Providence, RI.

About the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island:

Founded in 1900, the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island is comprised of independent insurance agents who provide property and casualty insurance solutions to their customers and clients. Located in Warwick, IIARI participating agencies are independently owned and operated throughout most communities in Rhode Island as Trusted Choice® agents.