Lori S. Nugent, shareholder in the Dallas office, and Fred E. Karlinsky, shareholder in the Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee offices of international law firm Greenberg Traurig P.A., participated as speakers for a webcast titled, “Understanding the Changing Legal Implications of Cyber Liability,” hosted by A.M. BestTV on Dec. 7. The program, which can be viewed on A.M. BestTV’s website, provides valuable insights about insurance issues related to cybersecurity, including regulatory compliance issues, breach response, and the cyber liability market.

The webcast was moderated by John Weber and John Czuba from A.M. BestTV and includes Nugent and Karlinsky, along with two additional speakers, Robert Parisi from Marsh and John Knight from Morrison Mahoney.

Nugent focuses her practice on cybersecurity and privacy issues, with specific focus on incident investigation and breach response, regulatory investigation and litigation, and assisting clients in staying ahead of cybersecurity risks. She regularly serves as lead breach response counsel, having defended hundreds of breached operations since 2003, including operations of all sizes in a wide variety of market sectors, including retail, health care, financial institutions, energy and utilities, public entities, hospitality, high tech, and higher education, as well as for a variety of professionals.

Karlinsky is Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice and a shareholder within the Government Law & Policy Group. He represents insurers, reinsurers, and a wide variety of other insurance-related entities on their regulatory, transactional, corporate, and governmental affairs matters. As a recognized authority on insurance regulatory and compliance issues, Karlinsky has held leadership positions in many insurance trade organizations, has led many industry-driven legislative and regulatory initiatives, and is a sought after thought leader who has spoken and presented papers to insurance executives and governmental officials, both nationally and internationally. Karlinsky received a bachelor's degree from the University of Miami and a Juris Doctorate from the Florida State University College of Law, where he currently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law.

For additional information about the Webcast visit: http://www.ambest.com/sales/ambtv/index.html

