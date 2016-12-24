“I’m pleased to welcome Keitha into this exceptional group of professional women,” said NAPW President Star Jones. “Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.”

The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) honors Keitha Maciel as a 2016-2017 inductee into its VIP Woman of the Year Circle. She is recognized with this prestigious distinction for leadership in financial technology. NAPW is the nation’s leading networking organization exclusively for professional women, boasting more than 850,000 members, a thriving eChapter and over 200 operating Local Chapters.

Driven to succeed and self-motivated, Keitha Maciel is a seasoned professional who has constantly set her goals to keep pace with her highest aspirations for personal excellence. Throughout her career, she has exhibited exemplary teamwork, expertise, integrity and dedication.

Ms. Maciel’s professional title is Senior Director, Marketing at Worldpay. She is known for her innovative and results-driven personality. For over 15 years, she has helped organizations influence buyer behavior with persuasive messaging to generate leads and retain existing clients. Ms. Maciel is an award-winning marketer with a unique approach that blends proven scientific principles of psychology, neuroscience, persuasion and behavioral economics with the latest strategies to drive business growth.

The unwavering dedication demonstrated by Ms. Maciel fully utilizes the aspirations for success that have earned her this recognition from the National Association of Professional Women, honoring her as an inspiration and a leader in her industry.

About NAPW

NAPW’s mission is to provide an exclusive, highly advanced networking forum to successful women executives, professionals and entrepreneurs where they can aspire, connect and achieve. Through innovative resources, unique tools and progressive benefits, professional women interact, exchange ideas, advance their knowledge and empower each other.