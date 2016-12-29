Drug Rehabilitation and Alcohol Treatment Center Staff from our Centre’s Trauma Program attended the annual forum for the Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research in November.

Sunshine Coast Health Centre, one of the top drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment programs in British Columbia, Canada, is proud to announce that Centre staff attended the annual forum for the Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research (CIMVHR) November 21-23, 2016. The conference brings together healthcare providers that treat both the physical and psychological traumas experienced by veterans.

“Staff from our Centre’s Trauma Program attended the annual forum for the Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research in November,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Staff members who attended last year found it a valuable experience, and were excited to attend again this year. Continuing education is critical for our staff to retain our commitment to being one of the best drug rehab and alcohol treatment programs in Canada.”

The CIMVHR forum, now in its 7th year, was held in Vancouver, and this year had both the University of British Columbia and the University of Victoria as Forum co-hosts. Over the course of three days it offered over 180 lectures by researchers from Canada, but also a large international presence with researchers from around the world presenting. The research showcased at this Forum is tremendously important to advancing the field of military, veteran and family health. It is invaluable in combining health research that covers not only the physical traumas experienced, but in addition the hidden psychological wounds that can lead to mental health issues such as depression and substance abuse.

CIMVHR provides professionals in the drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment community with a venue to learn, network, and engage with those working to improve the health of military personnel, veterans and their families.

