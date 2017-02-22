Miller’s Tug and Barge, Inc. Passes RCP Audit with Vessel 365

The ability to review checklists and access historical information made the audit process seamless.

MarineCFO is pleased to announce that Vessel 365 user Miller’s Tug and Barge, Inc. has successfully passed its RCP audit. “The ABS auditor was very impressed with the ability to access information,” said Terry DeMeo of Miller’s Tug and Barge, Inc. “The ability to review checklists and access historical information made the audit process seamless.”

Miller’s Tug and Barge, headquartered in Staten Island, New York, operates 3 tugs performing long distance harbor towing, motion picture work, ship assists, barge assists and marine drilling. Ms. Demeo also stated, “After reviewing other software packages, we quickly realized that V365 allowed us the control of knowing that our Subchapter M, AWO RCP and audit requirements were being tended to without worry."

“At MarineCFO our mission is through technology thought leadership, provide products and services that empower workboat operators with Vessel Enterprise Resource Planning through sustainable data collection, tasking, and decision making tools,” said David Hanowski, CEO of MarineCFO. “We’ve developed Vessel 365 to support a wide range of safety protocols and have worked closely with our ShipMate partners to provide value for our customers.”

