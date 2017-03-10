TRIMIT Furniture: ERP & Webshops in one solution We will give you a first-hand prediction as to what the future of information management in the furniture world looks like.

Global software vendor TRIMIT is pleased to announce the detailed schedule of their upcoming webinar titled ‘The Modern Furniture Company – Information Management as a Competitive Edge.’ This online event will start at 1.00 PM (GMT) on March 20.

Today’s rapidly evolving business landscape has caused significant changes in the furniture industry all over the world. In this scenario, companies can only thrive by ensuring reduced cost, higher efficiency, lower lead time, and delivering the exact needs of the customers. Unfortunately, this age-old industry has struggled to cope up with these challenges because of fierce competition, high operating cost, inability to attract a younger workforce, and lack of research and innovation.

TRIMIT is one of the leading providers of industry-specific business solution for the fashion, furniture and manufacturing sectors. Over a period of twenty-six years, the company’s business solutions have optimized numerous businesses around the world. TRIMIT is also actively involved in helping enhance the industry-specific functionality for the industries by organizing events on a regular basis.

In the upcoming webinar to be presented by TRIMIT’s Head of Sales Troels Rasmussen, the primary focus will be on how information management can change the present state of affairs in the global furniture industry. The attendees will be offered useful tips to overcome competition and gain access to new markets by implementing innovative business solutions.

Highlighting the importance of this event, Troels Rasmussen stated, “In this webinar, we will discuss some insights into why great information management matters to furniture companies, share tips and tricks to easy improvements and give you a first-hand prediction as to what the future of information management in the furniture world looks like.”

Businesses and professionals in the furniture industry can sign-up for the upcoming Furniture Information Management Webinar by visiting The Modern Furniture Company – Information Management as a Competitive Edge

