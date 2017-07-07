Ryan Ambs accepting the 2017 ATSI Award on behalf of the Ambs Call Center team

Ambs Call Center has been honored with the exclusive ATSI 2017 Award of Excellence. This annual award is presented by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI). ATSI is the industry trade association for telephone answering service providers. Call centers from across North America and the United Kingdom take part in the Award of Excellence program. Ambs Call Center was presented with this year's award at ATSI’s 2017 Annual Convention held at Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL.

The program uses independent judges to make test calls to participating call centers. These 'secret shopper' calls occur over a six month time frame. The criteria for scoring includes:



Response time

Courteousness of call center agent

Information accuracy

Knowledge of Account

Overall Impression of Call

"The ATSI Award of Excellence Program recognizes that excellence requires a level of service that considers the caller first in every aspect of the call. The award is earned by a company by judging the handling of calls placed by mystery callers against specific, member-driven criteria," says ATSI President Doug Robbins. "Companies that earn this award are continuously focusing on delivering excellence in customer call handling. It is truly an honor!"

The award started 21 years ago as a means to improve the quality of the telephone answering service industry. It sets expectations and measurements that ensure an excellent customer service experience.

Now a 14-time winner Ambs Call Center earned the Emerald Award for telephone answering service quality.

"I am extremely proud of our team for earning this year's award. Making sure that we deliver an exceptional customer service experience to our customers 24/7/365 is no small feat. Seeing our team rise to the challenge has been extremely gratifying," said Aaron Boatin, President of Ambs Call Center.

About Ambs Call Center

Ambs Call Center provides virtual receptionist and telephone answering services across North America. Ambs Call Center operates call centers in Grand Rapids and Jackson, Michigan and Tampa, Florida. They serve clients across the United States and Canada. They provide a wide range of services to a variety of industries. Service offering include virtual receptionist, telephone answering service, help desk, employee reporting service, customer service and order taking. Their health care division focuses on medical answering service, patient satisfaction and physician referral and class registration. Processing over 10 million contacts annually, Ambs Call Center is family owned and operated. It has been in business since 1932.