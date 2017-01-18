I love helping patients realize that modern dental care can truly be a comfortable and rewarding experience. I am thrilled to be named a Top Rated Dentist and to know my patients are truly satisfied with their care, says Dr. Farhan Qureshi.

Dr. Farhan Qureshi is an esteemed dentist who offers a full range of dental services in family, cosmetic and implants dentistry. His modern dental practice has two convenient office locations in Alexandria and Arlington, Virginia. Recently, Find Local Dentists has recognized Dr. Qureshi as a 2017 Top Rated Dentist for the Alexandria area. This award confirms the fact that Dr. Qureshi’s patients have left highly favorable reviews and given five-star rankings for his practice on multiple online sources.

The office of Farhan Qureshi DDS is known for offering state-of-the-art dental treatments using the best that modern dentistry has to offer. Beyond routine preventive care and standard restorative procedures, Dr. Qureshi also offers a number of valued treatments, ranging from snoring prevention and Invisalign to no-prep dental veneers and start-to-finish dental implants. In fact, Dr. Qureshi holds reputable training in cosmetic dentistry and postdoctoral Implantology from Boston University, which secures his estemeed ability to help patients regain a more confident smile through all stages of life.

Dr. Qureshi values the importance of giving Alexandria and Arlington patients a no-hassle approach to top quality dentistry. From personalized attention and cutting-edge technology to easy financing and flexible scheduling, the office of Farhan Qureshi DDS represents a high quality, one-stop shop for dental care that is deeply appreciated by his patients.

“I love helping patients realize that modern dental care can truly be a comfortable and rewarding experience. I am thrilled to be named a Top Rated Dentist and to know my patients are truly satisfied with their care,” says Dr. Farhan Qureshi.

More About Dr. Farhan Qureshi

Dr. Farhan Qureshi is the recipient of multiple prestigious awards and achievements. He was voted ‘Top Dentist’ by both Washingtonian Magazine and Northern Virginia Magazine in 2011 to 2013. Dr. Qureshi was also recognized as one of America’s Top Dentists for seven consecutive years by the Consumer’s Research Council of America. He received his dental degree in 1995 before completing his residency in Advanced Education in General and Cosmetic Dentistry from Boston University. In 1999, Dr. Farhan Qureshi completed 2 years of postdoctoral training in dental Implantology at Boston University. His Alexandria and Arlington practices serves patients with complete dental care, including preventative, restorative and cosmetic services as well as implant dentistry and clear orthodontics.

For more information on the services offered by Top Rated Dentist Farhan Qureshi, DDS, visit skylinedentist.com or call the Alexandria office at (703) 931-4544 or the Arlington office at (571) 970-5082.

Prepared by Find Local Company