Dr. David Mahon leads Siena Dental, a comprehensive dental practice located at 10075 S. Eastern Avenue in Henderson, NV 89052. Dr. Mahon was named a 2017 Top Patient Rated Henderson Dentist by Find Local Doctors earlier this year. Find Local Doctors is an online directory that recognizes local physicians and dentists who have earned high ratings and superior patient reviews from multiple credible sources.

Dr. Mahon’s favorable reviews are highlighted by his emphasis on minimally invasive dentistry. He is an experienced dentist who offers general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry. What sets Dr. Mahon apart is his gentle approach and dedication to providing the most conservative treatment methods to preserve natural tooth structures whenever possible. In doing so, he offers excellence in preventative dental care, with the ability to reverse tooth decay and gum disease at its earliest stages.

Dr. Mahon’s use of the latest dental technology allows him to carry out his philosophy of providing minimally invasive dentistry with respect to patient autonomy. Dr. Mahon uses advanced soft tissue lasers to perform gum treatments and air flow polishing, which is an innovative tooth cleaning system that uses water, compressed air and fine powder particles instead of traditional scraping tools and polishing discs. These are just a few technologies at Siena Dental that provide improved patient comfort and better efficiency during procedures, a valued advantage for both the patient and dentist. Dr. Mahon also uses digital imaging and intraoral cameras to explain procedures and treatment options on a flat screen monitor, which allows patients to take an active role in their oral health.

“Patient satisfaction is extremely important to me, so I am very honored to receive the Top Patient Rated Dentist recognition,” says Dr. Mahon. Dr. Mahon is passionate about treating the individual patient and not using a one-size-fits-all approach to dentistry. His Henderson dental practice serves patients with a full menu of dental services, ranging from dental cleanings and gum disease therapy to cosmetic makeovers and orthodontics.

Dr. Dave Mahon graduated with honors from the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry in San Francisco in 1998. Shortly after, Dr. Mahon developed the first modern mobile dental practice in Nevada. He has been practicing dentistry at Siena Dental in Henderson since 2001. Dr. Mahon is a member of several professional organizations including American Dental Association, Nevada Dental Association, and Southern Nevada Dental Society. Dr. Mahon participates in continuing education courses on an annual basis.

For more information about David L. Mahon, DDS in Henderson, please visit sienadental.com or call (702) 567-0000.