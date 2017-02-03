We are deeply satisfied to know that our patients continue to review our dental care with such favor and positivity. The recognition from Find Local Doctors is always one we take pride in, says Dr. Lawrence Rosenman of Springfield Lorton Dental Group.

Springfield Lorton Dental Group is a comprehensive dental practice led by a team of seven reputable dentists. They provide full service dentistry to the entire family, from children through senior adults. Patients can take advantage of general and cosmetic dental services as well as implant dentistry and orthodontics, all in one convenient location. This represents just one reason why Springfield patients have given this modern dental practice such high reviews across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors acknowledges the numerous superior reviews and five-star patient ratings for Springfield Lorton Dental Group and has awarded them as a 2017 Top Patient Rated Springfield Dentist. They have earned this recognition, among many others, for two consecutive years.

Springfield Lorton Dental Group is also highly regarded for their commitment to provide comfortable and safe dental care. They have invested in the latest dental technology, and their adherence to a clean office environment is paramount. Springfield Lorton Dental Group believes that the greatest service they can offer is to help patients avoid the need for extensive dental treatment. Therefore, they value patient education as well as strong preventive care and early diagnostics when it comes to oral health.

The excellent reviews left by Springfield Lorton Dental Group include comments about the remarkable efficiency within the office as well as their ability to provide general and specialized dental care through all stages of life, ranging from a child’s first dental cleaning and sleep apnea treatment to Invisalign orthodontics and dental implants.

More About Springfield Lorton Dental Group:

Springfield Lorton Dental Group serves Virginia families from two office locations. They are comprised of a team of highly skilled dentists: Dr. Lawrence Rosenman, Dr. Sara Brendmoen, Dr. Alan Ho, Dr. Richard Jones, Dr. Georges Traboulsi, Dr. Christine Kim, and Dr. Stella Kim. Together they offer expertise within a full range of dental specialties, including Sleep Dentistry, Periodontal Care, Cosmetic Dentistry and Implant Dentistry. Springfield Lorton Dental Group serves patients of all ages in a modern, state-of-the-art office environment. Beyond the Find Local Doctors Top Patient Rated Dentist awards, they have also been featured as Top Dentists in Northern Virginia Magazine yearly since 2006, Top Dentists in the Washingtonian and Top Dentists on Angie's List.

For more information on the services offered by Springfield Lorton Dental Group, visit springfieldlortondental.com or call (703) 256-85540 in Springfield, VA.