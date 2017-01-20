Animal Supply Company Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Trisha Rosado CFO Animal Supply Company "We are excited to welcome Trisha Rosado to the Animal Supply family. She brings outstanding experience and will play a key role in our company’s future," states Don McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of ASC.

Animal Supply Company (ASC), the national leader in pet food and supplies distribution, welcomes Trisha Rosado as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Trisha Rosado comes to us with 25 years of experience in food manufacturing and distribution. Most recently, Trisha was CFO at Flavors Holding, Inc and held senior finance positions at Sara Lee and US Foods. She will take over day to day leadership of the Finance organization and will be responsible for continuing to build our Finance and Accounting teams. Additionally, she will work closely with, and support, Ken Fish, as he transitions from Chief Financial Officer to Executive Vice President Corporate Development, with a focus on acquisitions, business development and other market growth opportunities.

These changes are aimed at effectively and efficiently driving our strategy over the next five years – a focused effort to make ASC the best distributor of Animal Products and Supplies. In conjunction, these roles will support the new Vision, Mission, and Values launching later this month at Animal Supply Company.

Don McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to welcome Trisha to the Animal Supply family. She brings outstanding experience and will play a key role in our company’s future. Additionally, we are excited about the focus and passion that Ken will continue to bring to our corporate development efforts. We are confident that our 30th year of business will be our best!”

For more information, please contact Mary Kay Gribbons, EVP of Human Resources for Animal Supply, at marykay.gribbons(at)animalsupply(dot)com.

About Animal Supply Company™

Animal Supply Company is the national leader in Local Everywhere™ pet food and supplies distribution serving retailers throughout the United States and the Caribbean. Animal Supply Company’s mission is to share our passion for animals through trusted partnerships that connect the brands and customers we serve to those who love pets. We envision a world where every pet is happy, healthy, and safe, and we work through our employees, customers, and vendors to realize this goal. Animal Supply Company operates 30 facilities and employs approximately 1,400 people. The company has nearly 10,000 independent retail customers who operate more than 15,000 retail outlets distributing pet food and supplies. http://www.animalsupply.com