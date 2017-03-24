We’re positioning Squirrel as the financial hub through which individuals can set a plan that covers every part of their financial lives - from recurring commitments through to savings and spending money

Innovative fintech startup Squirrel has successfully managed to close an investment round of £585,000 for the ongoing development of the company’s award-winning savings app of the same name. The funds will be employed to further increase the app’s user base of British retail savers and add further functionality to help users gain better control of their personal finances.

Investor interest in Squirrel, whose progress to date has been facilitated by a previous 2014 investment round which raised £800,000, adding to £250,000 in grant funding from Innovate UK, was encouraged by a number of recent recognitions of achievement. Since the beginning of the year, the saving’s app has won two prestigious awards as well as acclaim for its positive social impact:



Winner of the Digital Agenda Impact Awards 2017 #money category (read more)

Winner of the 2017 Fairbanking Foundation’s category for highest rated saving product. Rated ahead of major retail banks products (read more)

The Squirrel app provides users with a bank account, surrounded by additional innovative functionality which helps savers create and stick to a budget. The Squirrel-developed tech functionality around the bank account helps users improve general personal finances management and boosts their savings success.

Squirrel CEO Mutaz Qubbaj, commenting on the company’s goals following the successful investment round, which was oversubscribed, stated:

“We’re positioning Squirrel as the financial hub through which individuals can set a plan that covers every part of their financial lives - from recurring commitments through to savings and spending money”.

The company has a clear development plan in place with funds generated from the recent investment round earmarked for:



additional technical functionality to better serve the needs of new customer segments

optimisation of customer acquisition and lifetime value

scaling of the user base across the UK and beyond

introduction of a cashcard with funds tied to savings goals completed through the platform

Squirrel will additionally further explore the possibility for users to pay bills directly from their Squirrel account. This has the potential to provide users with better deals across their service providers of both expenses and savings products by leveraging group-purchasing power, and is planned to include joint account co-saving and co-bill payment functionality for couples.

Investors from Squirrel’s original 2014 investment round are particularly pleased with the company’s combination of a for-profit business model with social value. Vincent Jacobs, Partner in Kima Ventures, which made a £35,000 investment in Squirrel as part of its initial investment round commented:

“I’ve always been impressed by the Squirrel team’s focus on helping people improve their financial situation and working directly with employers to build the product in such a way to positively impact people’s lives”.

Squirrel aims to continue in this direction, an approach outlined by chairman & co-founder Emanuel Andjelic’s statement:

“We're extremely excited about our recent success in the public sector and charitable space, helping local authorities and housing associations improve the financial capability of tenants. We'll be using some of the money raised to bolster this division and drive continued growth."

About Squirrel: Founded in 2014, Squirrel makes it easy and fun to save for your goals and create - then keep to - your very own personalised budget. Users add their monthly expenses and saving goals, then customise them with their own photos and names. This could be money for a holiday, a TV subscription, a deposit for a property or a personal treat. The app then keeps the savings safe and pays out spending and bill money as required.

