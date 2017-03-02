Chris Fletcher Earns 2017 Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers Distinction In only seven years of practice, he has shown great determination and skill in the face of adversity.

Houston personal injury attorney, Christopher K. Fletcher of Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. has been named to the prestigious National Trial Lawyer’s Top 40 Under 40. Membership in the organization is by invitation only and is “extended solely to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards.”

To be extended an invitation, the “invitees must exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership as a young lawyer under the age of 40.” They are picked based on a multi-phase objective process which includes peer nominations combined with third-party research.

“Chris has earned this award,” said colleague Paul Cannon. “In only seven years of practice, he has shown great determination and skill in the face of adversity.”

Christopher K. Fletcher is a graduate of Baylor School of Law where he was on the Dean’s List throughout 2008 and 2009. Since obtaining his Law Degree in 2009 and passing the bar exam, he has worked exclusively as a Plaintiff’s personal injury trial attorney at Simmons and Fletcher, P.C.—a law firm serving clients primarily from the Houston and Katy areas due to their convenient location to both.

Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. is a personal injury law firm that represent victims injured in auto accidents, people hurt because of property owner negligence, by defective or dangerous products, car accidents, brain and catastrophic injuries, commercial truck accident cases and much more. The firm has helped countless accident victims since 1970s overcome the damages and losses caused by the negligence of others.

For more information about Christopher K. Fletcher and Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., please visit the firm website at http://www.simmonsandfletcher.com. For media inquiries please contact Paul Cannon or Chris Fletcher at:

