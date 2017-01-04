We’re looking forward to building on that foundation and more closely aligning Radio Systems’ strengths in product design and supply chain with CCDC’s local expertise in sales and marketing.

Invisible Fence® Brand announced that its parent company, Radio Systems Corp. of Knoxville, Tenn., has acquired New York-based Canine Containment Distributing Company (CCDC) including Invisible Fence dealerships in the Northeast region: Invisible Fence of Harrisburg (Pa.) and Invisible Fence of the Mohawk Valley (N.Y.).

Based in Rochester, N.Y., CCDC has been an exclusive distributor for Invisible Fence for 27 years. Its territory includes most of upstate New York, Delaware, parts of Pennsylvania (outside of Pittsburgh), and includes both independently owned and directly owned dealerships.

“CCDC has done a tremendous job marketing, selling and servicing Invisible Fence Brand solutions over the last three decades,” said Lance Tracy, Chief Commercial Officer for Radio Systems Corp. “We’re looking forward to building on that foundation and more closely aligning Radio Systems’ strengths in product design and supply chain with CCDC’s local expertise in sales and marketing.”

“CCDC is always looking to evolve what we do best for the good of our dealer partners, our customers and for the brand,” said Larry Lenick, President of CCDC. “This acquisition will help to continually advance the dealerships that serve pet owners in New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware.”

Customers in this region will experience no disruption in the service and support that they have come to expect from their local Invisible Fence dealers as Radio Systems Corp. and CCDC work closely together for a seamless transition. For additional information or questions, customers can call (800) 578-3647.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence Brand is the original electronic pet containment system. It offers a comprehensive family of containment, avoidance and access products that are combined with a scientifically based training program. Owned by Radio Systems Corp. in Knoxville, Tenn., Invisible Fence Brand solutions are sold predominantly in the U.S. and Canada by professional, authorized dealers. These authorized dealers provide Perfect Start™ Plus Pet training and custom installation that have safely contained over 3 million pets. Invisible Fence Brand has taken pet care beyond the home and founded the Project Breathe™ program. To date, Project Breathe has donated more than 12,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Invisible Fence Brand or to find a local dealer, visit invisiblefence.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.