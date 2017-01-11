Christian Biz Connect God gave me the vision about this concept, and our exciting journey to link customers with outstanding Christian service providers began.

Christian Biz Connect announces the launch of its new online Christian business directory for local businesses to help people find Christian-owned businesses run with integrity.

The new company, founded by Bill and Noelle Adams, was created to serve as a full-service resource for Christian-owned business, churches and those looking to do business with companies who operated their businesses according to Biblical principles and ethics.

“God gave me the vision about this concept, and our exciting journey to link customers with outstanding Christian service providers began,” states Noelle Adams.

Business owners themselves, the Adams’ stated that their clientele were often frustrated in trying to find Christian-owned businesses run with integrity. Many expressed disappointment that it was difficult to hire trustworthy people, whether Christian or not. They decided to create a resource that would promote honest believers who operated their businesses according to Biblical principles and ethics.

The website features a bulletin board where churches can advertise events being held at their church and inform people about what’s going on within their community. This helps churches to coordinate their events so they don't overlap. There is also an outreach page that supports Christ focused non-profit groups by allowing them to list their organization’s information free of charge on the site as a tool to bring exposure to their good works and further their cause for Kingdom glory.

Churches can list for free, and Christian-based businesses can choose from three directory listing levels that help them connect with searchers seeking to do business with Christian-based companies.

For a limited time, Christian Biz Connect is waiving the monthly fee for one year for a limited amount of people; businesses only pay the initial $14.95 registration fee to get started.

About the company

Christian Biz Connect’s purpose is to connect individuals within community to support and unify people outside their church walls. Their mission is to encourage Christians to connect with other Christians in a Godly and Biblically-principled business relationship, and to promote the unity found in the early church, whereby everyone’s needs were met and souls were added to the Kingdom daily.