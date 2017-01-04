symplr Hosts Healthcare Provider Management Roadshow

The Roadshow’s agenda is packed full of best-practice educational sessions with industry experts as well as opportunities to pick the brains of symplr credentialing experts, and peers who are facing the same credentialing challenges as you.

symplr®, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) based healthcare compliance and credentialing solutions, today announced the U.S. roadshow: “Cactus from symplr: 2017 Roadshow and User-Group Meeting.” During the five-city, educational event, symplr experts will reveal the company’s strategy and product roadmap for the Cactus Provider Management Platform, discuss industry trends affecting healthcare credentialing, host regional user-group networking opportunities, and conduct hands-on product training. To register, visit http://www.symplr.com/cactus-from-symplr-2017-roadshow

“Now that we’ve integrated the symplr provider management products into the Cactus Provider Management Platform, it’s the ideal time to update our users on the exciting things we’ve been working on over the last few months, and to share our strategy and directions in person,” said Rick Pleczko, CEO of symplr. “The Roadshow’s agenda is packed full of best-practice educational sessions with industry experts as well as opportunities to pick the brains of symplr credentialing experts, and peers who are facing the same credentialing challenges as you.”

The Roadshow’s schedule is:



Houston, Texas – January 9-10

Los Angeles, California – February 21-22

Atlanta, Georgia – March 6-7

New York City, New York – May 8-9

Cincinnati, Ohio – June 22-23

The first day of each two-day event is free and open to those interested in learning more about provider management and the Cactus platform. In the morning, credentialing and payor enrollment industry experts will discuss topics such as the future of medical staff professionals, credentialing for managed care organizations and physician groups, and much more. NAMSS credits can be earned during these sessions.

After a lunch-time keynote, the product team will spend the afternoon interacting with Cactus and symplr users, and will discuss the product roadmaps for all symplr provider management tools. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to provide instant feedback on current products and their future plans.

On day two, attendees can attend hands-on training sessions for the Cactus platform at the deeply discounted price of $450; early registrants can get a $150 discount off the full price of the course. Learning the power of the Cactus platform alongside peers allows users to network with credentialing professionals from around the country and share their ideas on how to best utilize provider management tools in the workplace.

For more information and to register for the Roadshow event near you, visit http://www.symplr.com/cactus-from-symplr-2017-roadshow

About symplr

Founded in 2006, symplr is an industry leader in compliance and credentialing Software as a Service solutions that help healthcare organizations mitigate risk and ensure compliance. symplr has a single mission: to make healthcare compliance and credentialing simpler for all constituents of the healthcare community. For more information or to contact symplr, visit http://www.symplr.com/ or (866) 373-9725.