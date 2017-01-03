PXG Adds #1 Ranked Golfer Lydia Ko to Its Roster of Champions PXG wedges have got to be the best I’ve ever played and the rest of the clubs are simply excellent. I couldn’t be more excited about being part of a company that is disrupting norms and taking risks in the name of innovation and performance.

Today, PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf) revealed a tour strategy designed to help accelerate and capitalize on global excitement surrounding the company’s brand and revolutionary equipment. In a bold move, PXG has focused solely on signing LPGA Tour talent for the 2017 season. At the top of the list is world number one, Lydia Ko.

“This year PXG is looking at golf and the tour from a global perspective,” said PXG founder and American entrepreneur Bob Parsons. “In 2016 we saw remarkable growth in international sales, but we recognize that we have only scratched the surface. Tour validation is important, and the ladies tour is wildly popular in many countries. We had five exceptional ladies on staff in 2016 and this year that number has grown to nine. These players, as well as our top-notch PGA TOUR pros, will help us bring PXG’s unmatched technology to passionate golfers around the globe.”

New #PXGTroops include:



Lydia Ko, 14 time LPGA Tour Winner

Brittany Lang, Reigning U.S. Women’s Open Champion

Christina Kim, 3 time LPGA Tour Winner

Ryan O’Toole, 2011 Solheim Cup Team Member

“It was always my dream goal to become world number one,” Lydia Ko shared. “Now that I have reached that benchmark in my career, I am focused on consistently playing the best golf I can. When I first hit PXG’s clubs I was extremely impressed by how they felt. They felt solid and the performance was – wow!”

Known for developing leading technology that delivers indisputable performance. The company invests heavily in research and development, and does not prescribe to traditional product cycles.

“I’ve had PXG clubs in my bag for several months and all I can say is they are the real deal,” said Christina Kim. “The wedges have got to be the best I’ve ever played and the rest of the clubs are simply excellent. I couldn’t be more excited about being part of a company that is disrupting norms and taking risks in the name of innovation and performance.”

PXG’s professionals represent some of the very best talent on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. The new players will join current #PXGTroops James Hahn, Billy Horschel, Charles Howell III, Zach Johnson, Chris Kirk, Ryan Moore, Charl Schwartzel, Cristie Kerr, Alison Lee, Sadena Parks, Gerina Piller and Beatriz Recari.

“I have so much respect for PXG and Bob Parsons,” Brittany Lang said. “Being on staff is really a special opportunity.”

“From founder to fitter, every representative of PXG is passionate about golf and dedicated to making sure golfers are able to experience incredible results on the course. I have never been so impressed by a company,” Ryann O’Toole added.

Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company was founded by Go Daddy founder, businessman and philanthropist Bob Parsons in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces the finest golf clubs in the world. The company has nearly 100 global patents issued for its proprietary designs.

