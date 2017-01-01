Mystic Buddha Shares Ten Illuminating Insights for 2017

Liz Lewinson, author of Blue Skies Buddha, shares 2017 insights to help you know happiness The December-January period is the strongest time of the year. It is an easy time to shift states of mind.

Mystic Buddha shares ways to shift your state of mind in 2017. When times get tough, you can still know happiness. You just have to look a bit deeper. Following are insights for 2017 from Blue Skies Buddha, the award-winning biography of Rama – Dr. Frederick Lenz, by Liz Lewinson. “The December-January period is the strongest time of the year. It is an easy time to shift states of mind.”



Life is an adventure. You have to make everything into an adventure. But there are different adventures. And you have to feel out what is the best adventure for you.

Try to associate only with those persons who help you and not with those who use you to their advantage. There are nice people in the world although you have to look a little harder to find them.

If you have an abundance of happiness, then life is bright. We see it more correctly.

Women are far more powerful than men. The kundalini energy is usually much more active in a woman than in a man. It is the essential life force that moves within all beings.

There is really no such thing as a woman or a man. There is a physical body, a subtle physical body, a soul. But there is no such thing as a woman or a man. What we consider to be a woman is an idea. This idea has been formed through history, culture, politics, art, religion – the same is true of a man. These ideas are out of balance. Men appear to be more powerful than women, while the opposite is really true. What appears to be light is dark, and what appears to be dark is light

When you work, you should do a superlative job. When you work, you should do it with excellence because whenever you work with excellence, that adds to your consciousness. Whenever you don’t, that detracts from it.

Meditation is a radical practice. And in order to really meditate, you have to be a revolutionary, a revolutionary in consciousness. If you wish to reach high levels of awareness, if you want to have more fun with your life, then you have to take it in your own hands, and you have to be a little bit radical with the way you lead your life.

Meditation is a revolutionary practice because what you’re doing is saying, “I’m not interested in what anyone has told me or said that I am. I’m not really interested in what everyone says I should believe. I want to find out for myself what life is, and what I am.”

Slow it down. Relax, be cool, says the Zen Master. Look at how beautiful life is, and just keep looking until you see it. You don't see what is in front of you because you're so distracted by your thoughts.

Advanced meditation is not just sitting meditating. It's addressing all the aspects of life:

-- Becoming aware of the designs of others, the dark side of others that seek to interfere with our evolution, and keeping ourselves distant and closed to such beings, recognizing that they're part of the universal process too, but not a part that we need to be open to at this time;

-- Spending time alone, particularly in areas of low population density, away from people, where you can feel the stillness, where you don't just pick up psychically everybody's thoughts and desires because if you are picking up everybody's thoughts and desires, after a while you'll think they're your own;

-- Not judging others;

-- Being even, happy, being you, but finding out that “you” is far different than you have ever imagined;

-- Keeping your house perfectly clean;

-- Keeping your bills in order;

-- Having a wonderful sense of humor, particularly about yourself and your own situation, yet not simply laughing but working to change and improve things, even though, at times, it seems impossible.

This is advanced meditation.

