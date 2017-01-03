CoreTech Provides Affordable Environmental Solutions

CoreTech Development Group announced today the formal launch of its company. CoreTech specializes in identifying commercial opportunities for existing, newly developed, and upcoming technologies by connecting technology with domestic and international market opportunities and specific customers. In many cases the technology is a basic unpatented concept, in others it is a fully developed, functioning and patented technology CoreTech introduces to new markets or customers not originally addressed by the technology. Its team includes experts in technologies related to air emissions remediation, water conservation, water pollution, and hazardous waste destruction.

CoreTech identifies opportunities and guides affordable environmental solutions for longstanding, significant problems. It is currently in the certification stage with its privately labeled ThermGen – scaleable, onsite waste destruction units that utilize proprietary thermal destruction technology to destroy hazardous (RCRA) wastes in an environmentally and fiscally sound manner. CoreTech is also working on the commercialization of air emissions remediation units for a wide array of potential pollutants and is working to develop the next generation of water generators via game-changing condensation technology, which promises to provide drought prone regions water security.

“It’s amazing how many serious problems could be solved if people were expanding applications of existing technologies and not limited by the original traditional application and approach,” said Stan Solomonson, president and founder of CoreTech Development Group. “Our goal is to provide truly innovative solutions for complex issues now - not sometime in the future when the problem will be further out of control.”

CTD’s advisory board (https://coretechdev.com/about-us/) includes an impressive blend of business and industry experts in a wide array of science and technology sectors.

