Surveypal® Launches a New, Secure Enterprise Survey Solution for Canada to Comply With Canadian Data Privacy Laws

Surveypal Inc. announces the launch of its secure, enterprise survey solution in Canada, designed for Canadian Government and Enterprise users. This solution is compliant with Canada's Privacy Act and the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA).

Surveypal was invaluable in providing a ‘100% Canada’ survey software. They listened to our requirements and quickly responded with a solution that meets our needs.

Surveypal’s servers are physically located in Canada which guarantees that data collected with Surveypal by private and public sector commercial organizations meets the requirements of Canadian privacy laws in being stored safely within Canadian borders.

Under PIPEDA, sensitive or Personally Identifiable Information (PII) is explicitly protected by law. Surveypal set up servers in Canada with to address the data privacy issues that many Canadian organizations seek when running customer experience management ('CEM') surveys.

The server infrastructure is available to all Canadian Surveypal customers immediately. For more information visit https://www.surveypal.com/en/canadian-survey-software/

Ilkka Kaikuvuo
CEO, co-founder at Surveypal
ilkka.kaikuvuo(at)surveypal(dot)com
+358 40 5248960

ABOUT SURVEYPAL
Surveypal provides an online survey platform designed to seamlessly integrate into any CRM system and empower the customer experience. More than 10,000 customer experience experts around the world trust Surveypal to drive their initiatives. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, Surveypal has operations in North America and Europe. Learn more at http://www.surveypal.com.

Surveypal

