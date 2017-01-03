NuCurrent Production-Ready Medium Power Qi Coils “Replacing thick, unrealistic EVM coils with NuCurrent's application / performance optimized products early in the design cycle, is an important step toward shortening a designer’s cycle time.” ~ Michael Gotlieb,VP of Business Development, NuCurrent

NuCurrent, the world leader of thin, high quality (Q) factor, printed wireless power transfer solutions, announces the broadest line of medium power, wireless power coils for Qi low frequency applications at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas. Joining NuCurrent’s single substrate multimode (Qi, AirFuel) medium power coil, four newly created coil designs are now available.

Easily customizable, yet production-ready, the new 10 watt to 15 watt receiver coils deliver the highest performance of any other market offering targeting mobile and consumer accessory OEMs. NuCurrent coils also ensure a more simplistic manufacturing flow while securing the lowest tolerance variation of less than 3 percent over temperature in all printed circuit board (PCB) versions. With new implementations of 0.27 millimeter, 0.35 millimeter, 0.60 millimeter and 0.75 millimeter thickness while delivering 80-85 percent efficiency, NuCurrent provides PCB and wire-wound solutions for single or multimode applications on a single substrate without compromising performance.

“Medium power designs place a greater emphasis on the fundamental technology used and the design prowess of all in the supply chain to ensure timely designs,” said Michael Gotlieb, Vice President of Business Development, NuCurrent. “Replacing thick, unrealistic EVM coils with NuCurrent's application / performance optimized products early in the design cycle, is an important step toward shortening a designer’s cycle time.”

NuCurrent CoolSkin TechnologiesTM is a set of patented technology and proprietary design methodologies which ensure high efficiency, shape flexibility, tight tolerance and repeatable performance.

Product part numbers:



Multimode: NC21-R089M02E-90-062-0R55

Wire-wound: NC11-R090M01E-050-050-0R75

PCB: NC11-R90M01E-050-050-0R35

PCB: NC11-R111M01E-090-062-0R27

At CES 2017, NuCurrent also announced a new line of wireless power connector alternatives. The ultra-small power and sense modules were created for engineers looking to reduce connector field failures in traditionally high-use, harsh environments or in new designs which were not previously possible without a physical power connection. The connectors deliver customizable power transfer of 165 milliwatt (3.3 volt system) across a gap of up to 1.5 millimeter (and 132 milliwatt at 2 millimeter), and can validate the presence of a mating receiver through non-metallic mediums.

To learn more about the new line of medium power, wireless power coils or how NuCurrent solutions can enable the most demanding application designs, please contact info(at)nucurrent(dot)com or visit http://nucurrent.com. Custom form factors and performance levels are typically available within two weeks.

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent is a leading developer of high-efficiency antennas and electronic modules for wireless power applications. Frequency independent plus frequency compliant across Wireless Power Consortium (Qi) and AirFuel AllianceTM (formally PMA and A4WP standards), NuCurrent works closely with electronic device OEMs and integrators to custom-design, rapid-prototype and integrate high Quality (Q) Factor antennas and modules for a broad range of applications. NuCurrent’s patented structures, proprietary tools and design techniques mitigate typical high frequency effects, offering higher efficiency, smaller sizes, higher durability and lower wireless power system cost development. Based in Chicago, NuCurrent has been defining the leading edge of wireless power design since 2009 and has over 50 patents granted or pending worldwide. For more information, visit http://nucurrent.com and follow us on Twitter at @NuCurrentTweets.