Lake Tahoe's Martis Camp Announces Milestone Sales for 2016

Martis Camp, a private residential golf and ski community in North Lake Tahoe, announces a total of 107 property sales in 2016 totaling $287 million. This includes a record 51 custom homes sales, representing a significant 131% increase from 2015. The demand for completed homes has been fueled by decreased homesite availability and the emergence of an incredible collection of turnkey finished product for sale.

In early 2016, Martis Camp announced the formation of Martis Camp Realty, Inc., a traditional brokerage company that kept the onsite sales and marketing team in place to further specialize on all home and land sales within the 2,177-acre master-planned community. The expert knowledge of the agents at Martis Camp Realty has been an integral part of Martis Camp’s continued success. For the past ten years, the Martis Camp Realty team has generated more than 850 transactions and exceeded $1.5 billion in sales.

“With the prospect that all remaining homesites may sell out in 2017, coupled with a limited collection of custom homes for sale, we anticipate Martis Camp's real estate market will have another strong showing in the year to come,” says Brian Hull, President and Broker at Martis Camp Realty. “We look forward to sharing our insights and expertise to help visitors with their real estate needs, as well as welcoming new members to our one-of-a-kind community.”

Since 2006, 99% percent of the community’s 671 developer homesites have sold to date, with a total of 523 custom homes complete, under construction or in design. Martis Camp offers an extraordinary selection of homes crafted by the area’s most accomplished builders, all of which embrace the quality and architectural style that resonates throughout the community. By encouraging self-expression and creativity, Martis Camp has become a pioneer in mountain modern design with projects that reflect the abundant beauty of the High Sierra landscape and the historic Martis Valley.

With four-seasons of recreation and adventure, Martis Camp is the ultimate year-round family retreat. Setting the industry standard in mountain private club amenities, Martis Camp offers its members one of the most comprehensive offerings in the country, including private ski lift access to Northstar California, an award-winning Tom Fazio golf course, a Beach Shack on Lake Tahoe, a Family Barn complete with a bowling alley, swimming pool, movie theatre and soda fountain, as well as convenient access to Tahoe’s abundant outdoor activities.

Martis Camp is a private gated community located between Truckee and North Lake Tahoe in the Martis Valley. Situated on 2,177 acres with sweeping topography, the land itself embraces the true essence of High Sierra living.