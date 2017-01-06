Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is "Equality" Day

“We really have no choice but to find a way to listen and speak to one another with respect, if we’re going to make equality a reality.”

Equality is one of today’s hottest topics in this contentious post-election climate, days before the presidential inauguration. Twenty-five award-winning and best-selling writers tackle the theme and run with it in surprising directions. In the tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s "Stride Toward Freedom" and Malala Yousafzai’s "I Am Malala", these thought-provoking, funny, and compelling essays probe a concept professed to be the very foundation of our democracy—a concept that may be even more vital today than in the past.

Paul Alan Fahey had a vision: that he could enroll major national and international authors in writing essays on the subject of "equality"; that he would find a publisher for the book; that the essays would be inspiring; that the book would inspire readers toward dialogue and understanding in a contentious world.

"I'm stunned and grateful that so far every part of my vision has come true. Now we want to reach out and let our book do some good," editor and author Fahey remarked from his home on California's Central Coast. “We really have no choice but to find a way to listen and speak to one another with respect if we’re going to make equality a reality,” he added.

Fahey, a seven-time winner of the Lillian Dean First Page competition, and two-time winner of the Rainbow Award, chose a particular question that he asked each potential author: "What do you think about when you think of equality? Do you think of equality across a spectrum: racial, social, political, religious, marital, and gender?" Simple questions on their face, these proved to be challenging for the authors. Indeed, these award-winning and best-selling writers tackle equality across multiple spectrums--racial, social, political, religious, marital, gender--and run with it in surprising directions. Some examples prove how many different ways even the word "equality" can be interpreted.

International best-selling novelist Anne Perry asserts "we must look within ourselves to our emotions, experiences, and beliefs before we attempt an honest and truthful answer."

Psychotherapist and author Dennis Palumbo explains "diagnostic labels used in treating mental illness often stigmatize and dehumanize the patient, causing clinicians to view their patients in terms of their diagnosis rather than as people."

Barbara Abercrombie, writer and distinguished university professor, tackles ageism, showing it "as yet another form of stereotyping and discrimination in the language we use to describe older adults."

Award-winning novelist and performer Mara Purl revealed that "equality is something I've taken for granted on the surface. But when Paul asked me this question, I was amazed at the depth of sentiments that rose to the surface, recalling experiences of both racial and gender prejudice."

Victoria Zackheim, essayist, playwright and novelist, commented on equality that, "In the story of our country, it should have star billing. Instead, it’s been given minor parts, sometimes hardly more than a walk-on, too often forced to stand behind the cameras, silent, waiting. Like everything in life, there is a back story, and Equality is no exception.”

The authors of this timely anthology explore these questions and many others. Contributors include Barbara Abercrombie, Anne R. Allen, Christopher Bram, ‘Nathan Burgoine, Rob Byrnes, David Congalton, Larry Duplechan, Eldonna Edwards, Jewelle Gomez, Lisa Horan, Catherine Ryan Hyde, Barbara Jacksha, Michael McMahon, Jeff Mann, Michael Nava, Dennis Palumbo, Anne Perry, Felice Picano, Mara Purl, Susan Reynolds, Jeffrey Ricker, Michael Rupured, Baxter Clare Trautman, and Victoria Zackheim.

Paul Alan Fahey earned his Masters in Learning Disabilities at DePaul University, and his Doctorate from the University of San Francisco. As a professor at Alan Hancock College in Santa Maria, he established a learning disabilities curriculum that included creating of the publication Mindprints. He's a long-time member of the Central Coast writing community, frequent faculty member of the Central Coast Writers Conference, and contributing member of SLO Nightwriters. He writes a weekly blog for GoodReads and feels mentoring and helping other writers is the natural outcome of his forty years of teaching.

