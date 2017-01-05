Life at Vickery Falls will harken back to a simpler time, a time that blends history with elegance, exceptional community design and an ideal location.

Epicures and nature lovers can soon rejoice in Vickery Falls, a new community of townhomes, condominiums and retail space coming to Historic Downtown Roswell, an alluring town just 20 minutes from Atlanta. Adding even more zest to Roswell’s vibrant culture, Vickery Falls is ideally located on South Atlanta Street, consisting of lush outdoor spaces and proximity to premier shopping, restaurants and parks. Construction has begun on Vickery Falls condominiums, with pre-sale prices starting in the mid-$400s.

Designed by renowned architect Gray Reese and EarthCraft Certified, Vickery Falls joins modern architecture with energy-efficient materials and resources for today’s contemporary, environmentally aware buyer. Vickery Falls residents will benefit from durable and renewable building resources that contribute to energy- and resource-efficient living environments which can average a 30 percent reduction in energy usage. The two- and three-bedroom condominiums offer spacious floor plans and premium finishes, including luxurious cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures, distinctive lighting and exceptional detailing – all designed to enhance today’s lifestyle. The only community in Downtown Roswell with four stories, the two penthouse homes offer unbelievable views with dramatic floor-to-ceiling walls of windows and 1,200+/- sq. ft. of outdoor rooftop living space.

All residents of Vickery Falls have enclosed garage parking with electric car hookups and enjoy use of the common areas with fantastic amenities, including a bocce court, dog wash and outdoor kitchen and Historic Downtown Roswell’s award-winning restaurants, shops and sites are just moments away. Remaining true to Roswell’s charm and tradition, life at Vickery Falls will harken back to a simpler time, a time that blends history with elegance, exceptional community design and an ideal location.

Vickery Falls condominiums are exclusively represented by Tricia Leuallen of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, 404.237.5000.