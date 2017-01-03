LivWell Cares, the philanthropic arm of LivWell Enlightened Health "By offering these penny ounces, LivWell Enlightened Health has helped our network of thousands of patients gain access to the medicine they need for themselves and their loved ones," said Stacey Linn, Executive Director of CannAbility Foundation.

LivWell Cares, the philanthropic arm of LivWell Enlightened Health, announced today that it had given away almost $800,000 worth of high cannabidiol (CBD) cannabis over the holiday season to members of two patient advocacy groups: American Medical Refugees and the CannAbility Foundation. Charging the nominal price of one penny per ounce, LivWell Cares provided almost 8,000 individual ounces of high quality cannabis to thousands of patients in need over the course of two weeks through each of LivWell Enlightened Health’s recreational locations in Colorado. After running a similar promotion for our veterans during Memorial Day earlier this year, LivWell Enlightened Health has effectively donated over $1.6 million in cannabis to veterans and patients during 2016.

"This promotion was one of the best gifts our members could have asked for," said Stacey Linn, Executive Director of CannAbility Foundation. "By offering these penny ounces, LivWell Enlightened Health has helped our network of thousands of patients gain access to the medicine they need for themselves and their loved ones."

"Many of our members have traveled so far in order to access cannabis medicine," said Amy Dawn Bourlon-Hilterbran, founder of American Medical Refugees. "LivWell Enlightened Health’s generous offering of penny ounces has made all the difference to families across Colorado this holiday season."

The two patient advocacy groups represent a network of thousands of medical marijuana patients in Colorado, from locals struggling to afford the medicine they need to those who moved to Colorado in order to access cannabis products to treat themselves or their loved ones.

“It is part of our company’s DNA to give back to our communities,” said John Lord, owner and CEO of LivWell Enlightened Health. “Getting this medicine into the hands of patients who truly need it reminds us all of both the incredible medicinal power of cannabis and the importance of giving, especially at this time of year.”

This promotion marks the second time this year that LivWell Cares has sponsored a promotion to give away ounces of cannabis that are high in CBD, one of many non-psychoactive cannabinoids that have been shown to be useful for a number of medicinal purposes. Earlier this year LivWell Cares sponsored a promotion which gave away more than 8,000 high CBD ounces to Colorado veterans, resulting in more than $800,000 of product being sold for the nominal price of one penny. Colorado state law prohibits cannabis companies from giving medicated product away for free.

About LivWell Cares

LivWell Cares is LivWell Enlightened Health’s philanthropic and community engagement arm. LivWell Cares is designed to work hand in hand with the communities where we operate, both as good neighbors and as fully-involved partners in community development. Whether it’s neighborhood clean-up activities, charitable drives, participating in community events, or just being there to support our friends in need, we are committed to helping however we can. Because LivWell Cares.

About LivWell Enlightened Health

LivWell Enlightened Health is among Colorado’s largest cannabis companies, with fourteen locations across the state. LivWell Enlightened Health provides its patients and customers with the best value, quality and variety of cannabis products including flower, topicals, tinctures, edibles, smoking accessories and more. LivWell Enlightened Health’s team of innovative farmers and scientists grow more than 40 strains of cannabis to meet the varied and evolving tastes of its customers. LivWell Enlightened Health’s searchable strain library can be found at http://www.livwell.com/product-category/strains/. LivWell Enlightened Health employees undergo rigorous training and education through LivWell University, preparing them to be the most knowledgeable, helpful budtenders in the industry, and to become advocates of responsible use. LivWell Enlightened Health employs approximately 600 Coloradans who enjoy higher-than-average salaries and benefits.

About American Medical Refugees Foundation

American Medical Refugees Foundation helps families that have relocated to Colorado from another state or country so that they or their loved one can become a medical marijuana patient and access cannabis legally for their condition or ailment.

About CannAbility Foundation

CannAbility was founded to provide support, resources, education and access to can-nabis for parents of kids living with an illness or disability. CannAbility seeks to close the gap for parents seeking cannabis treatments for their kids living with an illness or disability. CannAbility was instrumental in securing the passage of Jack’s Law, named after Jack Splitt, which allows medical marijuana use on school campuses by patients.