EndRun Releases Breakthrough Solution that Removes GPS Signal Delays

EndRun Meridian II Precision TimeBase

EndRun Technologies, a leading provider of precision time and frequency solutions, today announced the availability of the Real-Time Ionospheric Corrections (RTIC) option for the Meridian II Precision TimeBase. The RTIC option directly measures and removes the ionospheric delay to GPS signals within a single frequency L1 timing receiver that is an industry first. This new Meridian II option optimizes the best-in-class stability and accuracy of the time and frequency outputs.

The largest contributor to GPS time-transfer error is the delay of the satellite signals as they pass through the ionosphere, a layer of ionized particles a few hundred kilometers above the Earth’s surface. The RTIC option uses proprietary algorithms within EndRun’s L1 GPS timing receiver to remove ionospheric delays in real-time. This unprecedented capability was previously only available with expensive dual frequency L1/L2 GPS receivers.

“National lab test results have confirmed that the ionospheric corrections performed in EndRun's single frequency GPS receiver significantly improve upon the GPS ionospheric broadcast model, allowing our products to meet or exceed the timing performance of dual frequency L1/L2 solutions.” said Bruce Penrod, Vice President Product Development, EndRun Technologies. “We expect the performance improvement to be even greater during periods of high solar storm activity."

Key Meridian II performance specifications with the RTIC option and an Ultra-Stable OCXO are:



Time accuracy of <10 nanoseconds RMS to UTC(USNO)

Stability: TDEV <2 ns @ τ <100k secs, σy(τ) <4x10-14 @ τ=100k secs.

Frequency accuracy better than 4x10-14 (1 day average)

Short-term stability <5.1x10-13 at 1 second

Ultra-low phase noise 5/10 MHz output <-115/-110 dBc @ 1 Hz offset

The RTIC option is available now for new and existing Meridian II customers. Call +1-707-573-8633 for more information or go to http://www.endruntechnologies.com.

About EndRun Technologies

EndRun Technologies designs, manufactures and markets precision time and frequency products. The company is privately held and has provided solutions to government and commercial markets worldwide since 1998. All EndRun products are made in the USA.