FigBytes Inc. (“FigBytes” or “the company”), the developer of innovative enterprise, cloud-based integrated sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) software, announced today that they will be hosting a monthly webinar series commencing late January 2017 to coincide with the release of the FigBytes Sustainability Platform Version 2.0.

The series, entitled "Beyond EHS Compliance," will be consistent with FigBytes' focus on modern approaches to sustainability that move beyond Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) compliance to integrated strategy, brand, performance and reporting. The focus will be on how modern business strategies are evolving and how advanced technology can reduce data complexity while embedding social and environmental excellence into every aspect of an organization.

FigBytes' Co-founder and CEO, Ted Dhillon, and Chief of Strategy, Colin Grant will host experts from FigBytes' worldwide implementation partner network and client base. The company will explore how approaches to sustainability and CSR have evolved in recent years and how next-generation technology can transform the creation and implementation of a modern sustainability/CSR strategy.

“Our intention is to table the most pressing issues that our clients and partners are seeing in the sustainability and CSR space today, and provide a regularly occurring, accessible forum for education, sharing and collaboration. We will facilitate discussions about solutions that go far beyond minimal compliance and reporting requirements to truly deep engagement and achievements,” says Chief of Strategy, Colin Grant.

Kickoff Webinar Dates

"Sustainability Strategy in the Age of Scientific Limits"

January 25, 2017 – North America 11:00 am (PST) Register Here

January 26, 2017 – Europe 2:00 pm (GMT) Register Here

Future dates will be posted on the company website.

About FigBytes

FigBytes Inc. is an emerging provider of an enterprise SaaS platform that empowers organizations to integrate the principles of environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) into core business strategies, integrating strategy, brand, performance, and reporting. FigBytes connects high level strategy to data and shows progress utilizing innovative visualizations that go beyond conventional charts and graphs. FigBytes replaces fragmented modes of communication like presentation decks, PDFs, spreadsheets, and outdated data management systems with a cloud based system that transforms raw data into visually engaging results.

