Generation Brands, one of the largest manufacturers of decorative lighting and ceiling fans in North America, has hired lighting veteran Adrienne Shulman as Northeast Specification Sales Manager for brands Tech Lighting, LBL Lighting and Ambiance Lighting Systems in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

“We’re very excited Adrienne is joining our team,” said Steve Hurley, Vice President of Sales for Tech Lighting and LBL Lighting, to whom Shulman will report. “Her industry background is very impressive, she’s been on the sales and client sides of the business so she’ll better understand our customers’ needs, and she has many strong relationships in the marketplace that will enable her to hit the ground running.”

Shulman has a proven track record in exceeding sales targets and fostering key associations with lighting designers, interior designers, architects, engineers and more. In her new role with Generation Brands, she’ll leverage these strengths to support current and new customer specification agencies with product sales, marketing and training programs. She’ll also promote Tech Lighting and LBL Lighting through local industry affiliations such as the Illuminating Engineering Society, Designers Lighting Forum and the International Association of Lighting Designers.

Prior to joining Generation Brands, she was Regional Sales Manager-Northeast Region at Eaton’s Lighting Solutions, where she was responsible for the evaluation and direction of the specification market. Before that, Shulman was Northeast Regional Specifications Sales Manager with GE Lighting. Her background also includes being an architectural and theater lighting designer, and she was the Exhibition Lighting Designer at New York City’s Guggenheim Museum.

Shulman lives in Montclair, NJ, with her husband John Lasiter—a theatrical lighting designer—and their two boys, Sam and Elliot.

About Generation Brands

As parent company to Tech Lighting, LBL Lighting, Feiss-Monte Carlo and Sea Gull Lighting, Generation Brands is one of America’s leading companies serving lighting retailers and the electrical wholesale, home improvement and building industries. The company has an outstanding portfolio of residential and commercial lighting fixtures and ceiling fans which provide value to its customers and end-users with superior service, leading edge design and outstanding quality.