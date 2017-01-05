On January 4th, Whole Foods Market's "5% Day" will benefit Horizons Hampton Roads The work these students do at Horizons sets them up for success in their own lives and makes them contributing members of our society.

In partnership with Coastal Virginia Magazine's #1 Inspiring Nonprofit in Coastal Virginia award, Whole Foods Market is hosting a "5% Day" on January 4th in both the Virginia Beach and Newport News locations. On Wednesday, January 4th, 5% of that day's net sales will be donated to support Horizons Hampton Roads.

Whole Foods Market team members are passionate about supporting local causes that are important to their shoppers and neighbors. By shopping at either location on Wednesday, January 4th, five percent of each purchase will be donated to help positively transform the lives of over 400 local low-income K-8th grade public school students in Hampton Roads.

Horizons is a transformational, community-centered education program working to close the opportunity and achievement gaps for low-income children in Kindergarten through 12th grade. Horizons includes six weeks of academics, arts, sports and more each summer through partnerships with independent schools, colleges, and universities across the nation. Horizons students gain 8-12 weeks of reading and math skills each summer, learn to swim, and enjoy year-round support. 99% of Horizons high school students graduate and 91% go on to college.

David Rogers, President of The Rogers Agency, is honored to serve on Horizons Hampton Roads' Board of Directors, and he credits the students' impressive achievements as his motivation for joining the organization. He explains, "These children come from the lowest income levels where we traditionally see the highest drop-out rates. The work these students do at Horizons sets them up for success in their own lives and makes them contributing members of our society."

“It’s difficult to find a path out of poverty without a college degree, yet low-income students are six times more likely to drop out of high school,” says Dick Trowbridge, Executive Director of Horizons Hampton Roads. “Horizons students build relationships with teachers and peers that make real and lasting differences in their self-confidence and the ability to reach their goals. Now in our 18th year, we are excited to have students who started Horizons in the first class of Kindergarteners who graduated from college this spring.”

Horizons Hampton Roads partners with the public school systems in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach to select students for the summer program. This summer, over 400 students from about 60 public schools attended Horizons at Norfolk Collegiate School, Portsmouth Catholic Regional School and Virginia Beach’s Chesapeake Bay Academy. These independent schools generously provide their facilities every summer to host Horizons and support our community.

To support Horizons Hampton Roads, shop at Whole Foods Market's "5% Day" on Wednesday, January 4th, 2017. The Virginia Beach store is located at 1800 Laskin Road, and the Newport News store is at 12080 Jefferson Avenue.

For more information, please visit http://www.horizonshamptonroads.org or call (757) 412-0249.

About Horizons National

Horizons National is a network of transformational, community-centered education programs that put children on a path to success in school and life. Horizons programs are closing gaps of opportunity and achievement for low-income children by providing a high-quality learning experience outside of the traditional school year. A child typically starts at Horizons the summer before entering Kindergarten and returns year after year through 12th grade. Students attend the six-week summer program on campuses of independent schools, colleges, or universities. Days at Horizons include academics with an emphasis on literacy, STEM, and art in small classes led by professional teachers. Swimming and other confidence-boosting activities break down barriers to success and expose children to new opportunities.