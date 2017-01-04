The Champion Companies Sells 830 Units in Record End to 2016

“This is truly a testament to the incredibly strong apartment market and steady employment growth we’ve seen here in Central Ohio,” said Brian Yeager, Champion's president and CEO.

The Champion Companies capitalized on a strong apartment market in 2016, selling three communities, totaling nearly 830 units.

The three communities, located across Central Ohio, attracted buyers from various states including New York, Connecticut and Michigan, and all boasted strong returns for their respective investors.

“Champion’s investor base is growing rapidly due to consistent yields and successful exits from a multitude of real estate projects,” said Brian Yeager, Champion’s president and CEO.

The Westerville-based real estate firm attributes this year’s success to an increasingly healthy apartment industry. “This is truly a testament to the incredibly strong apartment market and steady employment growth we’ve seen here in Central Ohio,” said Yeager. “We’re seeing more regional and national apartment companies entering Central Ohio than ever before.”

According to Yeager, Champion’s not slowing down as 2017 looks to be another exciting year with more opportunistic purchases and planned dispositions expected.

About The Champion Companies

Founded in 2010, Champion is a full-service, multi-family investment and management firm. Champion currently owns and manages nearly 5,000 apartments within Central Ohio, with 14 communities in the growing cities of Columbus (Easton), Delaware, Dublin, Hilliard, Lewis Center (Polaris), New Albany, Westerville and Worthington. Champion has been named a Columbus Business First Fast 50 company for five consecutive years. Champion has also been recognized for its philanthropic efforts, receiving a Medical Mutual Pillar Award for Community Service and a Columbus Business First Corporate Caring Award in 2015.