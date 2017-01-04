These findings are an important guidepost for the Trump Administration and Members of Congress who will have the opportunity to work with a new UN Secretary-General to advance U.S. priorities and solve critical global problems.

After a contentious national election, a new poll conducted by a bipartisan research team and released today by the Better World Campaign finds that registered voters remain unified in support of international cooperation and diplomacy as key tools of American foreign policy. More than 8 in 10 Americans —81 percent—agree that the United States is better positioned to achieve its foreign policy goals when it “works with major allies and through international organizations” rather than act mainly on its own. An overwhelming majority—88 percent—believe it is important for the U.S. to maintain an active role at the United Nations.

The poll shows that a strong majority of Americans, 61 percent, maintain a favorable impression of the UN. An even greater majority of Americans, 67 percent, continue to support the U.S. paying its dues to the UN on time and in full. When asked specifically about UN peacekeeping dues, support increases further to 70 percent.

“Americans know that international collaboration, including through active engagement at the UN, is critical to achieving U.S. national security interests,” said Peter Yeo, president of the Better World Campaign and vice president for public policy and advocacy at the United Nations Foundation. “These findings are an important guidepost for the Trump Administration and Members of Congress who will have the opportunity to work with a new UN Secretary-General to advance U.S. priorities and solve critical global problems.”

Respondents agreed that – after terrorism – hostile nations, international trade, and conflicts in Syria and Iraq are the most pressing international issues for the incoming Trump Administration. The poll also found that keeping America strong and secure around the world and finding the right balance of toughness and diplomacy in working with other countries should be foreign policy priorities for the Trump Administration.

The nationwide poll of 800 registered voters (440 landline/360 cell phone) was conducted December 7-12 by the bipartisan research team of Public Opinion Strategies and Hart Research Associates with a margin of error of ± 3.46 percent. Respondents were equally split between Republican and Democrat voters and those who supported Donald J. Trump and Hillary Clinton for president.

Full results from the poll, and an executive summary, can be found on the Better World Campaign website at: https://betterworldcampaign.org/us-un-partnership/public-opinion-polling/.

