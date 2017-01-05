Chicken and Dumplings These exclusive meals include all of the ingredients, and ship directly to the customer, so they’re ready for the dinner table anytime.

In celebration of National Slow Cooker Month, Omaha Steaks announced that they are including a free 6-quart programmable Crock-Pot® Slow Cooker with the purchase of five Omaha Steaks Crock-Pot® meals through the end of January.

The two iconic brands, Omaha Steaks and Crock-Pot®, announced their strategic alliance last month, launching a co-branded line of meals specifically designed to make preparing high-quality family meals convenient and easy using the slow cooker. The new Omaha Steaks Crock-Pot® meals available on OmahaSteaks.com, include:



Asian BBQ Beef Short Ribs

Beef Bourguignon

Chicken and Dumplings

Cuban Mojo Pork

Jambalaya and Rice

Rustic French Stew

Rustic Italian Beef Stew

White Chicken Chili

Jambalaya and Rice was added to the meal options this month and the company plans to continue to expand the Omaha Steaks Crock-Pot® meals offering with additional options later in the year.

“The new meals have been extremely popular especially for customers looking to save time after the bustle of a busy holiday season. These exclusive meals include all of the ingredients, and ship directly to the customer, so they’re ready for the dinner table anytime,” said Todd Simon, Senior Vice President and Family Owner of Omaha Steaks. “Combine the ingredients straight from your freezer into the slow cooker, set the temperature and go about your day.”

“By combining Omaha Steaks premium quality ingredients and proteins in a Crock-Pot® Slow Cooker we’ve done all of the work for you. Each meal is designed for perfect results every time,” said Carlos Coroalles, Vice President, Brand and Strategic Alliances, Newell Brands Consumer Solutions.

“Make a resolution this year to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your family,” Simon added.

Omaha Steaks, the fifth-generation, family owned company has been providing the finest in premium, all American grain-fed beef and gourmet foods for 100 years. The new Omaha Steaks Crock-Pot® meals broaden Omaha Steaks meal offering, which already includes premium beef, poultry, pork and seafood, as well as delicious side dishes, desserts and appetizers.

These products are available exclusively through Omaha Steaks who will market the collections online and at its 70+ retail locations nationwide. For more information about Omaha Steaks new Crock-Pot® Slow Cooker meals, visit http://www.OmahaSteaks.com.

About Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks, founded in 1917, has been providing the finest in premium, all American grain-fed beef and gourmet foods for 100 years. The fifth-generation, family-owned company based in Omaha, Nebraska markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed beef and other gourmet foods, including seafood, pork, poultry, side dishes, appetizers, complete meals and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation’s largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at http://www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play. This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, http://www.newellbrands.com.

