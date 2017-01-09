Fatburger, famous for delicious, made-to-order burgers, has announced a franchise development opening of its’ second location in Shanghai. The restaurant will open in the tallest building in Asia, “Shanghai Tower” with Aonon International Co., Ltd. in Shanghai China. The food and beverage company has committed to develop multiple Fatburger restaurants in Shanghai, China over the next few years.

Committed to international expansion, Fatburger continues to bring the all-American dining experience to new and unexplored territories throughout the world. To date, the burger brand has over 200 locations open in 32 different countries with recent openings in The Philippines, Cairo, Shanghai and Las Vegas. The burger brand has development agreements in place to open 350+ additional locations around the world in the coming years.

“We are continuously looking for ways to cultivate our brand internationally and are grateful to work with an exceptional company like Aonon International Co., Ltd. to expand our presence in the China market,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Cafe. “Sharing core values with key partners is crucial to the growth of the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Cafe brands throughout the world and we are certain Aonon International Co., Ltd. will successfully introduce our menu to new fans in the region.”

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit http://www.fatburger.com.

For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Cafe near you, please visit http://www.buffalos.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy more than 65 years old, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Cafe

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, The family themed casual dining chain, known for its world famous chicken wings and 13 unique homemade wing sauces, burgers, wraps, steaks and salads has been serving fresh southwestern themed cuisine for over 32 years. Featuring a full bar and table service, Buffalo’s Cafe offers an unparalleled dining experience affording friends and family the flexibility to enjoy an intimate dinner together or to casually catch the next sporting event while enjoying robust menu offerings. Buffalo’s Cafe - Where Everyone Is Family™.