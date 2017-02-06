Interactive texting is the next step in our effort to improve the customer experience at ImOn

GOCare™ is a cloud-based, fully-integrated solution enabling interactive texting between the service provider’s back office and the customer’s mobile device. Increased competition and industry consolidation pressures operators to reduce costs without impacting customer satisfaction. GOCare clients realize significant reduction in call volumes and a virtual elimination of unnecessary truck rolls to subscriber homes. Recognized by 2015 CIO Review Magazine’s 20 Most Promising Utilities Technologies, 2015 Cable Spotlight Product of the Year Award from Cable.TMCnet.com, and Multichannel News’ 2014 Innovator Awards, GOCare automates account inquiries, mobile payments, outage notifications, scheduling changes, and transactional satisfaction surveys via SMS.

“Interactive texting is the next step in our effort to improve the customer experience at ImOn,” said Jeff Janssen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ImOn Communications. “Texting is the preferred method of communication for many consumers and is a natural extension of ImOn’s tools to enhance the customer experience. Our customers will have access to routine account information like appointments, outages, and billing ANYWHERE, ANYTIME via text. The service is free from ImOn effective immediately,” concluded Janssen.

“We welcome ImOn to the NuTEQ family with the same commitment we offer all customers – our undivided attention to reducing their operating costs while improving their customer experience”, stated Mike Roddy, Chief Executive Officer of NuTEQ Solutions. “Customer service trends show SMS is the new channel-of-choice for consumers. GOCare’s two-way capability is a unique opportunity for ImOn customers to communicate directly with ImOn’s back office systems to reduce call volumes, truck rolls, and enhance customer satisfaction. We look forward to working with the ImOn team to ensure the successful implementation and operation of GOCare,” concluded Roddy.