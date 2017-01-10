WEMPLOY is unique

WEMPLOY, the first recruitment agency in southern Spain to focus exclusively on the financial services sector, has just launched its state-of-the-art new job board in Luxembourg.

“Most job boards deal with a variety of industry sectors,” explains WEMPLOY founder and CEO, Killian Glendon. “WEMPLOY is unique: it is the only independent site covering the top financial countries of mainland Europe to specialise in finance, banking and insurance. The board has been over two years in development and research, and the end product is a million miles from what the competition can offer."

The trend for both job-seekers and employers is to ‘go niche’ when searching for the ideal role or candidate, and the virtual career space is experiencing an evolution as users of general job boards begin to migrate towards specialised sites. “Many recruiters are making a shift because these niche web communities have the ability to attract a more targeted audience based on specific industries or geographical locations,” says Glendon. “However, the traditional FS job boards in Europe simply aren’t designed to filter candidates effectively: they are generic, produced on the cheap to attract mass flooding rather than elicit selective response. This is because they are built by IT technicians, whereas WEMPLOY has been designed by someone with 20 years’ experience as employer, recruiter and headhunter.”

Unlike existing local job boards, WEMPLOY’s unique algorithm uses autonomous learning techniques to identify potential matches between candidates and jobs, without relying solely on tags or textual content. It looks at indicators such as user response to different job offers – read/bookmark/apply – as well as the interaction between employers and different candidate profiles. In other words, both job-seekers and recruiters will get a finely tailored service that only improves over time.

Another factor in propelling WEMPLOY to the top is its unique ‘Three-click system’. “In the high-speed world of finance, no one wants to spend hours trawling through the wrong jobs or the wrong applicants,” states Glendon. “It’s a quick and easy process with WEMPLOY to set up your online profile, and after that it’s just three clicks to find what you’re looking for. On top of this, candidates will get a personalised response to their applications from the recruiter. No other job board in this sector can claim all of this.”

Launched just over a week ago, the WEMPLOY job board already lists over a hundred FS positions and is boasting an impressive number of sign-ups.

“We’ve been around since 2002 so have a deep web presence compared with our competitors,” says Glendon. “And our knowledge, service and pricing will beat all of them!”

WEMPLOY’s service reach covers all the main financial centre countries in northern Europe including Switzerland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and the Channel Islands and we take great pride in the delivery of our services, representing only the top employee-focused companies in the Financial Services Industry. Our aim is to provide the highest quality professional service possible by concentrating our efforts in specific leading edge sectors, and by developing unique methodologies and structures has allowed us to match the best available professionals in the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world.

http://www.wemploy.com