HELLO! Magazine announces native partnership with TAN Media

HELLO! Magazine have selected native advertising network TAN Media in order to deliver quality content-led digital advertising that enhances – rather than interrupts – the consumer experience.

TAN specialises in supplying publishers with high quality stay-on-site brand campaigns delivered seamlessly by automated technology. This allows HELLO! Magazine to keep readers within their site and capture valuable authentic audience engagement for advertisers.

Using best-in-class native technology - powered by NATIVO - TAN is able to provide UK publishers with best in class tools for managing both direct sold and third party sponsored content campaigns.

“Quality was critical when it came to selecting a native advertising partner. Our audiences expect high quality editorial content, so it should be no different when it comes to sponsored content” said Ali Deas, Commercial Director of HELLO! Magazine. It was also vital to select a partner who can deliver a seamless execution that maintains the on-site user experience. TAN Media’s solution ensures that we can deliver fantastic brand content in a completely non-interruptive way.”

Adam Rock, Managing Director of TAN Media, comments: “We’re excited to be working with HELLO! Magazine to monetise its inventory while maintaining the integrity of the user experience. HELLO! Magazine’s high quality audience is the perfect fit for our growing network, supporting our premium brand advertiser client base.”