Purple worked alongside Verrazzano Capital to identify key business challenges, select the right technology partner, through to implementation and change management.

Verrazzano Capital’s decision to invest in a business intelligence platform was driven by the need for an automated system which could aggregate their various streams of data and present this back in various reports and dashboards dependent on the user.

“Working with Purple was a great experience. They clearly understood the complexity and the nature of our request. Our business infrastructure and multiple sources of information can be difficult to understand but Purple was able to provide innovative solution,” said Murielle Maman, COO, Verrazzano Capital. “The result allows us to access key information quickly in order to provide a better service to our clients.”

The transformation has removed all existing risks relating to manual data handling and provides automated data collection from various financial feeds. Other key benefits include:



Increased frequency of updates through automation

Real time reporting

Secure Web based interface to provide global access

Fully interactive reports and dashboards

Easy to use self-service interface to promote end user control

“Verrazzano was a great working partnership for Purple,” said Alistair Sergeant, CEO, Purple. “Our knowledge of this sector allowed us to translate their complex business objectives simply into a working solution. The end result is a platform that will not only automate what was a time consuming process but provide complete visibility of business information throughout the entire organisation”.