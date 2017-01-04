I could thank you a million times plus and it still wouldn’t be enough. So I’ll just say there are not enough thank yous or ways to express my gratefulness and love to each of you.

Alpha Omega Hospice brings new perspective to the last phase of life, offering superior quality of living to patients facing a terminal illness. Especially during the holidays, accepting death can add to the current stressors affecting patients and their loved ones.

As the end of the year approaches, people everywhere are deeply affected by both seasonal stressors and current events that are being reported on in the national news media. Facing a terminal diagnosis only piles on the worry and angst for both the terminally ill and their family members.

Local Texas hospice provider Alpha Omega Hospice™ note the increased need for emotional support during the holidays, for both their patients and those who love them. Alpha Omega provides spiritual guidance along with physical care and pain relief for hospice patients and those closest to them. Hospice nurses state that, “Our main goal is to ensure that our patients and their families know they’re not alone.”

Hospice care at Alpha Omega puts a strong emphasis on family, and providing patients with the necessary levels of pain relief and comfort so they can effectively enjoy their last stage of life with their loved ones. In fact, Alpha Omega goes so far as to state that their patients become like family to hospice providers, and each patient is treated as a unique individual.

Mourning the passing of a loved one after they have moved through hospice care onto a new beginning is never easy. Alpha Omega’s care doesn’t end with the death of a patient; their bereavement services provide necessary counseling and kindness during a very sensitive and emotional time.

About: Alpha Omega Hospice is an interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, therapists and volunteers working to provide end of life care to terminally ill patients and support to their family members and loved ones. To learn more, visit their website: http://alphaomegahospice.com/.