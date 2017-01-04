SMS texting now available with VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, an award-winning provider of queue-based lead management and appointment setting software for Inside Sales Teams, announced the release of its new SMS texting feature. This new feature is available to customers with VanillaSoft VoIP enabled.

VanillaSoft’s SMS text feature includes:

*One-to-one messaging that allows callers to text Contacts and receive replies directly through the VanillaSoft platform. This includes capturing the history of all SMS conversations on the Contact’s page.

*Automatic SMS messaging based on a result code. Result codes can automatically trigger messages based on pre-defined SMS templates.

*Appointment reminders via text.

VanillaSoft President & CEO David Hood said, “It’s important for inside sales organizations to stay abreast of changes in prospects’ communication preferences. As reliance on and preference for smartphones continues to grow, SMS texting has become an essential communication touchpoint for effective selling. With VanillaSoft, there is now a formalized, department-wide interface for creating, managing, and storing these touchpoints in combination with phone calls and emails.”

VanillaSoft offers a 30-day free trial of the VanillaSoft Platform, including SMS text messaging. To begin a free trial, prospective clients should visit https://www.vanillasoft.com/start-your-free-trial-now.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is the award-winning Lead Management Software and CRM solution for inside sales teams. VanillaSoft enables thousands of individuals and sales teams to do more than store their data and report on it like traditional CRM. VanillaSoft customers drive productivity by deploying an award-winning Best-in-Class feature set which includes priority-queue-based-lead routing, progressive dialing, on-board intelligent scripting, e-mail marketing, real-time lead distribution, live dashboard and digital call recording.

With VanillaSoft, typical users realize a productivity increase of 35% to 100% over traditional CRM, creating an easy to justify ROI. VanillaSoft dials over existing phone systems or VoIP meaning no new or high fees for telecom. VanillaSoft is based in Plano, Texas, where it has served a global client base since 2005.