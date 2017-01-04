Resonate’s platform insights have been instrumental in helping us fine tune our segmentation strategy and continuously measure the execution of the strategy from media to purchase

Resonate, a leading provider of consumer intelligence-to-activation software, announced today that it helped Shinola, a luxury brand of watches, leather goods and other niche high value items, better understand their customers and prospects in order to develop a new segmentation strategy in only six weeks. As a result, in their ultra-high income (150k+) segment, Shinola achieved an 80% percent rise in home page visitors and a 40% increase in conversions within just two months.

Shinola came to Resonate seeking to gain a better understanding of who their target customers were, how to engage with more people like them and how to best develop a segmentation strategy to drive increased engagement and conversions.

“We are delighted to have Shinola as a customer and are thrilled to see their success,” said Bryan Gernert, CEO and Co-Founder at Resonate. “Our ability to understand a company’s audience at the ‘human’ level enables us to develop and refine custom segmentation strategies much more quickly and cost-effectively, and with a higher level of precision, than traditional methods. For Shinola, it was just a matter of weeks to turn insights from our platform into an execution strategy for both online and offline media. Shinola continues to use our platform for ongoing measurement and fine tuning of their core strategy.”

Utilizing their state-of-the-art HI- RES consumer intelligence platform, Resonate continuously measured and analyzed Shinola’s website visitors, purchasers & digital media activity in real time to uncover an in-depth profile of Shinola’s customer base and prospects that included demographics, psychographics, contextual online behaviors and purchase intent. Using its latest platform feature, RealSegments, Resonate platform enabled the monitoring of personas, attitudinal segments and demographic segments to understand the reach and engagement of all Shinola digital assets through the purchase funnel in real time.

“Resonate’s platform insights have been instrumental in helping us fine tune our segmentation strategy and continuously measure the execution of the strategy from media to purchase,” Said Bridget Russo, CMO of Shinola, “Prior to Resonate this type of market research and real time insight was incredibly expensive, point in time and measured only against basic demographics. Marketers were still left with gut instincts and guessing. Resonate has enabled us with great data and insights to make decisions from strategy to ongoing execution.”

About Resonate

Resonate offers powerful consumer intelligence and a real-time insights, activation and measurement technology platform that has helped thousands of clients more fully understand and connect with consumers based on the underlying motivations and values that drive their decisions to buy or support certain brands, products and causes.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners, and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit http://www.resonate.com.

About Shinola

Shinola is founded in the belief that products should be well-made and built to last. Across a growing number of categories, Shinola stands for skill at scale, the preservation of craft, and the beauty of industry.

Of all the things we make, the return of manufacturing jobs might just be the thing we’re most proud of. http://www.shinola.com.