Healthcare professionals insured through Nurses Service Organization (NSO) and Healthcare Providers Service Organization (HPSO) will now have access to crucial risk control recommendations and best practices to help reduce medication-related risks. NSO and HPSO, healthcare brands of Aon Affinity, the affinity business of Aon plc (NYSE: AON), have teamed with the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) to provide a robust array of content and resources designed to help healthcare professionals practice safe medication use and keep patients safe.

“Helping healthcare providers improve their patient safety practices is a steadfast commitment with our programs,” said Michael Loughran, president, NSO and HPSO. “We are very pleased to collaborate with ISMP to offer our insureds a wealth of information pertinent to their everyday practice.”

ISMP will assist NSO and HPSO with the development of risk education content, including educational programs on current medication use issues; valuable medication safety tools, such as lists of high alert drugs and potentially dangerous abbreviations; and information on drug safety trends. Insureds will receive:



Risk control content and best practices regarding medication error reduction

Access to national medication error statistics and learnings

“Collaboration within the healthcare community is essential for error prevention,” said Michael R. Cohen, RPh, MS, ScD (hon.), DPS (hon.), FASHP, ISMP President. “ISMP is happy to give individuals insured by NSO and HPSO access to multidisciplinary recommendations, real-time alerts, and other resources for advancing medication safety.”

With 40 years’ experience in the healthcare profession, NSO and HPSO serve more than 1 million healthcare providers. For more information, please visit our program sites: http://www.nso.com and http://www.hpso.com.

About NSO

Nurses Service Organization is a registered trade name of Affinity Insurance Services, Inc. NSO is the largest provider of individual nurses’ professional liability insurance in the U.S., serving more than 600,000 nurses and 27,000 nurse practitioners. NSO has been answering the insurance needs of the nursing profession since 1976. For more information, visit http://www.nso.com.

About HPSO

Healthcare Providers Service Organization is a registered trade name of Affinity Insurance Services, Inc. HPSO is one of the largest providers of individual professional liability insurance in the U.S., serving over 400,000 health care professionals. They have been answering the insurance needs of health care professionals since 1980. For more information, visit http://www.hpso.com.

About Aon Affinity

Aon Affinity is a trade name for Affinity Insurance Services, Inc. Aon Affinity combines the specialized knowledge of affinity program management with the extensive resources of a global company to help clients achieve their goals. With an innovative approach to program strategy, from the design of products and services to the delivery of the marketing message, Affinity offers full-service capabilities; technical expertise and industry knowledge to deliver value to clients. Visit http://www.aon.com/affinity for more information.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global provider of risk management, insurance brokerage and reinsurance brokerage, and human resources solutions and outsourcing services. Through its more than 72,000 colleagues worldwide, Aon unites to empower results for clients in over 120 countries via innovative risk and people solutions. For further information on our capabilities and to learn how we empower results for clients, please visit: http://aon.mediaroom.com.

About ISMP

The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) is an independent, nonprofit charitable organization that works closely with healthcare practitioners and institutions, regulatory agencies, consumers, and professional organizations to provide education about medication errors and their prevention. ISMP represents more than 40 years of experience in helping healthcare practitioners keep patients safe, and continues to lead efforts to improve the medication use process. For more information on ISMP, or its medication safety alert newsletters and other tools for healthcare professionals and consumers, visit http://www.ismp.org