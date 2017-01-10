Constructech Hits the Road with the 2017 Connected Truck of the Year

As technology continues to evolve in the field, the trucks that workers and contractors have come to depend on for years are following suit.

The pickup truck has become synonymous with construction, but there’s only one model this year that can boast being the most advanced on the jobsite.

To celebrate its tough, reliable exterior and innovative, state-of-the-art features, the editors at Constructech magazine are proud to announce the Chevy Silverado as the 2017 Connected Truck of the Year.

The winning truck was selected based on a range of specifications including, power, safety, and versatility, as well as seamlessly integrating the latest IoT (Internet of Things) solutions that enable workers to stay connected to the office and on schedule on every project, day and night.

“As technology continues to evolve in the field, the trucks that workers and contractors have come to depend on for years are following suit,” says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech magazine. “The Chevy Silverado is showing that a truck can do more than simply haul materials and tools around efficiently; it can be an on-the-go hub for contractors overseeing any project anywhere.”

