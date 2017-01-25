Phoenix Capital Group, LLC, Announces 2016 Transactions

Phoenix Capital Group Trade Show Event Phoenix Capital Group has made extra effort to connect with frieght factoring clients, and the community!

Phoenix Capital Group, LLC provided working capital solutions to 195 new clients in 30 states across the country, representing $32,100,000.00 in approved credit facilities during 2016. Phoenix Capital Group is nationally known and has been providing tailor-made financial solutions, primarily in the transportation industry for small-to-medium sized fleets, since 2001. The company maintains its’ headquarters in Scottsdale, with offices in Texas, Alabama and Tennessee. Product offerings include, but are not limited to, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing, and fuel cards.

Representatives at Phoenix Capital Group sacrificed their personal time, money and energy giving back to the community during 2016. Representative’s mission was to encourage connections inside and outside our office doors by giving back to the community. Volunteering built soft skills within PCG’s team while helping build the community. PCG representatives gave back to the community every other month by donating household items, collecting food and hygiene products for the homeless, and running in 5K’s that benefit various charities. Representatives are eager to begin giving back to the community this 2017 year.

Phoenix Capital Group traveled a great deal this year visiting our clients and prospective clients at various trade shows. Phoenix Capital Group was proud to participate in the 45th annual Mid-America Trucking Show during March 2016 in Kentucky, and the Great American Trucking Show this year in Texas during the month of August 2016. PCG representative are excited to attend both trade shows this year!

About Phoenix Capital Group, LLC

Phoenix Capital Group is an industry leading provider of transportation financing services for trucking companies in the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Phoenix Capital Group also maintains regional offices in Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee. Phoenix Capital Group offers a powerful array of transportation services including recourse freight factoring and non-recourse freight bill factoring, equipment financing, fuel card programs and a free online load board service.

Additional information about Phoenix Capital Group, LLC is available at http://www.pcgfactoring.com. This Phoenix Capital Group news release and other announcements are available on the website and as part of a Phoenix Capital Group load board at http://pcgfactoringloadboard.com/. You can also follow our news on Twitter at @PHXCapitalGroup.

Contact: Phoenix Capital Group, LLC, (623) 298-3460, or fill out a contact form on the website.