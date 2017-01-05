Knowledgent, the data and analytics firm, announced today their sponsorship of a new podcast series entitled TeK Talk.

TeK Talk features data and analytics professionals discussing the latest trends and topics in data and analytics for Fortune 1,000 companies. The podcast explores innovative techniques and technologies from the viewpoint of those engulfed in the initiatives.

“Knowledgent is proud to sponsor this new podcast series shedding light on the challenges and opportunities that exist in these innovative data and analytics initiatives,” said Shail Jain, Chief Executive Partner, Knowledgent. “Our Informationists are on the ground floor of these projects, and can contribute some insightful advice on how they succeed, and how they fail.”

Episode 1 features Mike Vogel and Prateek Peres-da-Silva, both senior data and analytics professionals, discussing a clinical data lake that was built for a major pharmaceutical company. They dive into the clinical business problems, technology selections, and data and analytic considerations.

TeK Talk is available on:



