Creative Virtual, a world leader in customer and employee engagement, knowledge management and self-service solutions, was recently named ‘Best Self-Service CX Management Solutions Consultancy – UK’ by Corporate Vision Magazine as part of their 2016 Consultancy Awards.

The 2016 Consultancy Awards recognised organisations that advise, assist and provide essential information that informs and shapes vital strategy as part of the ever-evolving business landscape. Winners were determined through rigorous research by the awards team and are a reflection of those in in the global consultancy space currently making a massive impact in firms and industries worldwide.

“This awards programme turns the spotlight on the very best that the consultancy market has to offer, highlighting the businesses and the dedicated staff behind them who have worked tirelessly to support their clients,” said Daisy Johnson, Awards Co-ordinator. “It is a true honour to be able to reward the hard work and dedication of all our deserving winners, and I would like to wish them the best of luck in the future.”

Creative Virtual collaborates with large enterprises around the world to help them revolutionise their customer experiences through the implementation of solutions that provide 24/7 self-service across all channels and devices. These solutions are designed to be complementary to what organisations already have in place, to sit on top of existing infrastructure and integrate with existing systems, so organisations can create highly personalised virtual conversations quickly and without lengthy or expensive development projects. The company’s V-Person™ virtual agents, which improve the customer experience while also reducing support costs and increasing revenue, are currently having over 50 million conversations per year.

“As organisations look to navigate the changing customer experience landscape in 2017, it will be important for them to work with solution providers that can provide both the expertise and technological innovation needed to improve customer engagement,” said Chris Ezekiel, Founder & CEO of Creative Virtual. “I’m extremely proud of Creative Virtual’s experienced, expert team and the guidance they provide to our customers around the globe. It’s an honour to be recognised for that by Corporate Vision and the Consultancy Awards.”

ABOUT CREATIVE VIRTUAL

Creative Virtual is a world leader in self-service solutions that enable anywhere, anytime customer engagement between brands and their customers. Leading global organisations including Lloyds Banking Group, Time Warner Cable, HSBC, Verizon, Chase, InterContinental Hotels Group, Autodesk and Tesco rely on our award-winning V-Person technology to improve their customer support experience, increase sales, reduce costs and build brand loyalty.

Backed by an experienced, expert team as well as an extensive partner network, our innovative virtual agent, knowledge management and business intelligence platform empowers organisations to provide customers with consistent, accurate, personalised and seamless omnichannel engagement across web, mobile, social, SMS, contact centre, service desk, live chat and IVR channels. Delivering significant contact deflection and reductions in average call handling times, as well as increased first contact resolution, together with powerful customer analytics and outcome tracking, the V-Person Smart Help platform is the most compelling self-service product in the world today.

Creative Virtual is headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations in the United States, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information about Creative Virtual and V-Person technology, please visit our website at http://www.creativevirtual.com.