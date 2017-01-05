Don’t Let Heat and Money Escape from Your Home’s Attic This Winter

In nine out of 10 homes across America, low levels of insulation are causing comfort problems and wasting homeowners’ money with high energy bills.* But just one quick trip up to their attic could help homeowners take control over high utility bills and save big—up to 11 percent a year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR program.

CertainTeed, a leading North American brand of building products, has joined the ENERGY STAR’s Rule Your Attic! campaign that aligns with utilities, contractors, manufacturers, and retailers nationwide to increase homeowners’ awareness of the benefits of proper air sealing and insulation, starting with the attic. Sealing and insulating a home can improve comfort, and the attic is typically one place where homeowners can see the biggest bang for their buck.

“Most homeowners don’t realize how much money they are throwing away over something that has such a simple solution,” said Doug Anderson, project manager of the ENERGY STAR Seal and Insulate team. “Sealing up air leaks and adding insulation to recommended levels in the attic, basement, or crawlspace can save homeowners up to $200 on their annual utility bills.”

Now in its third year, the fun, multi-media, consumer-focused outreach campaign utilizes the reach of social media to encourage action, asking homeowners to take that first step towards greater energy efficiency by going into their attics and assessing their insulation levels. If the insulation is level with or below the attic floor joists, more insulation is needed. ENERGY STAR and CertainTeed also provide homeowners with the necessary tools and resources to find the best insulation solution, either through DIY projects or by working with a contractor.

Homeowners can participate in the campaign by:

1. Measure: Taking that first step and going into their attic to measure the insulation levels.

2. Get Solutions: Following the #RuleYourAttic hashtag or visiting http://www.energystar.gov/ruleyourattic to get expert advice, do-it-yourself tips, and suggestions for working with a contractor. They can also post photos of their attic insulation levels on Facebook and Twitter using #RuleYourAttic for personalized advice from EPA experts.

3. Fix and Save: Taking action to improve their attic by making improvements themselves or hiring a contractor.

“Approximately 25 percent of a home’s energy is lost through the roof, which is like going outside in cold weather without wearing a warm winter hat,” said Liz McCarty, marketing communications manager for CertainTeed Insulation. “This campaign shows just how easy it is to quickly pop up into your attic to see how your own home measures up.”

Throughout the campaign, tips, graphics, and “how-to” videos will be shared on the ENERGY STAR and CertainTeed Facebook and Twitter accounts to help homeowners maximize the energy efficiency of their home by sealing and insulating their home’s attic. In addition, homeowners who post photos of their attic insulation to social media will receive customized advice. This feedback will encourage homeowners to make a decision about next steps—whether that’s adding more insulation themselves, shopping for materials and products, or hiring a contractor.

When considering insulation products, CertainTeed® InsulSafe® SP Attic Insulation is an affordable solution that provides exceptional thermal performance and acoustics for a higher level of complete home comfort. It can be quickly, cleanly and easily installed right over current attic insulation, and because it’s blown in, it covers every nook and cranny. It will not rot or decay, won’t settle, and is noncombustible to ensure lasting R-value performance for the life of the home.

In addition, InsulSafe SP is a safe, sustainable product that contains recycled content. It is manufactured with no formaldehyde, dyes or harsh chemicals added and is certified by the GREENGUARD® Environmental Institute for very low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.

The Rule Your Attic! campaign will run through January 27. For more information, go to http://www.energystar.gov/ruleyourattic.

For more information about federal and local government rebates and incentives, as well as an Insulation Selector Tool that provides personalized options of insulation solutions based climate data, budget and homeowner-specific needs, visit http://www.certainteed.com/myinsulation.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency achievements. For more than 20 years, people across America have looked to EPA’s ENERGY STAR program for guidance on how to save energy, save money, and protect the environment. Behind each blue label is a product, building, or home that is independently certified to use less energy and cause fewer of the emissions that contribute to climate change. Today, ENERGY STAR is a widely recognized symbol for energy efficiency, helping families and businesses save $362 billion on utility bills, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 2.4 billion metric tons since 1992. Join the millions who are already making a difference at energystar.gov.

About CertainTeed

Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 110 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm's slogan "Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed," quickly inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed® is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, fence, decking, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world’s largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed and its affiliates have more than 5,700 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group had total sales of approximately $3.3 billion in 2015. http://www.certainteed.com

*Compared to 2006 IECC standards, Source: Boston University and NAIMA